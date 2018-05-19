Log in
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Goldman Sachs : Backed Firm Seeks Industrial Deals -- Update

05/19/2018 | 02:20am CEST

By Maria Armental

David Cote, the former longtime chief executive of Honeywell International Inc., is leading a company backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that is trying to raise some $600 million to pursue industrial deals.

Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are listed companies with no assets that raise money from investors for acquisitions and have become a popular tool among well-known executives, particularly in the oil patch.

Mr. Cote led a turnaround of Honeywell in his 14 years as CEO, building a record of disciplined, well-executed deals that helped expand the industrial conglomerate's product line.

"We believe Mr. Cote's industry experience and operating capabilities, paired with Goldman Sachs' unique sourcing infrastructure and experience investing in public and private markets, will make us a partner of choice for potential business combination targets," GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. said Friday in a securities filing.

The company said it has yet to have substantive discussions with any acquisition target and could pursue a deal in any business or industry, according to the filing.

GS Acquisition plans to sell 60 million units, or 69 million units including those subject to the underwriters' overallotment option, at $10 each. The company said it intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The SPAC is Goldman's first as a sponsor, though it has taken a dozen or so public on behalf of clients over the years. It will sit inside Goldman's asset-management arm, which oversees $1.4 trillion on behalf of pension funds, insurance companies and other big money managers.

Goldman has been looking for new ways to gather assets as traditional active investing has fallen out of favor with investors. In the last few years Goldman has raised money for a dedicated small-business loan fund and launched its first passive fund.

Ranaan Agus, who ran Goldman's feared proprietary trading desk before the financial crisis and is now an executive in its asset-management arm, will be a director of the new vehicle, according to the filing. The company expects the board would ultimately have five directors.

The formation of GS Acquisition serves as the latest example of activity in the SPAC space. The Wall Street Journal reported in December there had been almost $14 billion worth of new listed shares in blank-check companies for the year to date, a record, outstripping 2007's $12.3 billion global issuance.

Separately, LF Capital Acquisition Corp., another blank-check company, also filed for an initial public offering on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition, whose management team includes former BNP Paribas SA chairman Baudouin Prot, said it would target a "business in the commercial banking and financial technology industries." LF Capital also said in a securities filing that it had yet to initiate substantive discussions with prospective targets.

Liz Hoffman contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL 0.83% 148.34 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 35 327 M
EBIT 2018 12 217 M
Net income 2018 8 994 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 90 626 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | GS | US38141G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
R. Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-5.42%90 626
MORGAN STANLEY4.76%97 134
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)14.62%80 034
CITIC SECURITIES7.85%35 408
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-9.59%20 111
HUATAI SECURITIES3.82%19 096
