Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : Last Head of Bear Stearns Taking on Wall Street Goliaths at Guggenheim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 01:15pm CET

By Justin Baer

A decade after the financial crisis, the U.S. economy is cruising again and the stock market keeps climbing. But for many of the men and women at the center of the extraordinary events that nearly led to the collapse of the U.S. banking system, those frantic days changed their lives permanently.

Some made a name for themselves, steering their companies through chaos, bringing back a fortune by betting on the housing market's collapse, or as part of the government's effort to prop up the system. Others have retreated from the public eye or sought to reinvent themselves, avoiding the media, seeking work in a new industry, even changing their names. Quite a few tried to make sense of the dizzying events -- or justify their own actions -- with crisis memoirs.

The Wall Street Journal checked in on 48 of the bankers, government officials, chief executives, hedge-fund managers and others who left a mark on the financial crisis to find out what they are doing now. Starting today with former Bear Stearns CEOs Jimmy Cayne and Alan Schwartz, and for the next few months, we will be sharing their stories.

Alan Schwartz was the last chief executive of Bear Stearns before the venerable securities firm sold itself to JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a way of avoiding collapse. A decade later he is trying to challenge Bear's rescuer as an adviser on megadeals.

From an office a few blocks south of Bear's old Madison Avenue headquarters, Mr. Schwartz oversees Guggenheim Partners LLC's foray into investment banking. The upstart firm hired Mr. Schwartz in 2009 as executive chairman and assembled around him a team of bankers and traders, some of whom also carry scars from the 2008 financial crisis.

Together they are trying to turn the upstart into a major force in the investment-banking world dominated by incumbents such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Guggenheim advised on 29 mergers and acquisitions in 2017 with a combined value of $114 billion, 16th among investment banks, according to Dealogic. Goldman finished first, while JPMorgan was second.

Five years earlier, Guggenheim had placed at No. 135.

"Building something, instead of just working somewhere, was what lured me to Guggenheim," he said in an interview. "The businesses we are building are ones that can grow for a long period of time."

Guggenheim has faced some pressure of its own in recent years, contending with internal unrest and scrutiny from regulators. Mr. Schwartz, as the firm's elder statesman, is being counted on to try to bring calm and stability to a burgeoning powerhouse.

A decade ago, Mr. Schwartz's bid to do the same at Bear fell short. His appointment as CEO in January 2008 capped a career at the firm that began in 1976.

Mr. Schwartz spent what would be a brief stint as CEO racing to overcome suspicions that Bear wouldn't survive the worst financial crisis in decades. By March, Bear had lost the confidence of investors and clients, forcing Mr. Schwartz to turn to JPMorgan and the U.S. government for help.

Mr. Schwartz negotiated the firm's sale to JPMorgan, a deal backed by support from the Federal Reserve.

On Sunday, March 16, he gathered Bear employees at the firm's Midtown Manhattan boardroom to deliver the news. Many had spent their entire careers with the firm, known for its scrappy, underdog culture, and had accumulated large holdings of Bear shares, which had been a top performer during the U.S. housing boom, at one point hitting $159 each.

"We have a deal," he said, "but you're not going to like it."

JPMorgan's final offer: $10 a share. The agreement ended the firm's independence.

Mr. Schwartz said he expects Guggenheim to endure.

"Long after I'm gone, it will be a great firm," he said.

Write to Justin Baer at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
01:15pGOLDMAN SACHS : Last Head of Bear Stearns Taking on Wall Street Goliaths at Gugg..
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap -- 5th Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap -- 5th Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap -- 4th Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap -- 2nd Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap -- Update
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap
DJ
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/16Women at Goldman Sachs U.K. earn 56% less than men 
03/16Inconsistent Government Is Sending Mixed Signals - Cramer's Mad Money (3/15/1.. 
03/15VFH : My Optimism In Financials Continues 
03/15Goldman to launch a startup incubator at the firm - Business Insider 
03/13Goldman's quiet succession battle 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 176 M
EBIT 2018 11 617 M
Net income 2018 8 241 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,93x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | GS | US38141G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 265 $
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harvey Mitchell Schwartz Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Michael Solomon Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
R. Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP5.04%101 282
MORGAN STANLEY9.61%102 529
CHARLES SCHWAB8.45%74 850
CITIC SECURITIES3.87%33 861
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-6.19%21 816
HUATAI SECURITIES0.41%18 410
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.