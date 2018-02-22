Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : Raises $2.5 Billion to Buy Stakes in Private-Equity Firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 01:15pm CET

By Dawn Lim and Laura Kreutzer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised $2.5 billion to buy minority stakes in private-equity firms, betting on an industry that is commanding increasing influence as more businesses choose to stay private longer.

Petershill, a group within Goldman's asset-management arm, gathered more than the $2 billion it targeted. An announcement is expected as soon as Thursday.

Goldman is zeroing on an industry that has secured a record amount of dollars from pensions and endowments in recent years to buy and lend money to businesses. U.S. private-equity firms in 2017 raised the most money in a year since 2007.

These firms can be attractive targets for investors who want to hold long-term stakes, as the firms' funds typically lock up the money of major institutions for at least a decade, earning fees and a cut of profits along the way. The investment pool Goldman raised for the strategy, which includes Petershill Private Equity LP and other related funds, channels the approach of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc., in that it doesn't set deadlines to exit its bets.

Over time, Goldman could cash in on the positions by selling stakes to investment managers and other buyers. It also could take a portion of the portfolio public, making it available for retail investors and mutual funds to invest in. There is no guarantee Petershill will make these moves.

If Goldman does list a pool of manager stakes, it would further open up a market that has largely been out of the reach of mom-and-pop investors. The majority of private-equity firms don't list their shares publicly -- and their funds typically don't accept checks from small investors. This means that only large institutions, such as pensions and endowments, as well as the ultrarich have broad exposure to the asset class.

"If you're a public investor, there are not a lot of ways to invest in private equity through the public markets," said Michael Brandmeyer, co-chief investment officer of Goldman's alternative investments and manager selection group, where the Petershill unit is housed. "We think there could be a potentially enthusiastic audience for a listing."

Goldman has already put a chunk of its new fund to work, acquiring minority stakes in private-equity firms. The fund generally will buy passive stakes in midsize firms with assets of $5 billion to $20 billion that Goldman believes have potential to expand.

The latest Petershill pool has taken stakes in technology-focused firm Accel-KKR, energy-infrastructure investor ArcLight Capital Partners and oil-and-gas manager Riverstone Holdings.

These sorts of transactions set a price tag for private-equity firms, allowing founders to put a dollar figure on the wealth they have created and paving the way for some of them to transfer ownership to other executives. Firms that sell a minority stake can use the new cash to fund expansion efforts. The Petershill unit also can act as a sounding board for the firms it backs.

"Many organizations are collections of excellent investors," said Christopher Kojima, who heads Goldman's alternative investments and manager selection group, which oversees more than $200 billion. "But many of them might not be institutions."

The first Petershill fund, which Goldman launched in 2007 to invest in hedge funds, delivered 2.5 times its investor money, even as many hedge funds across the industry delivered disappointing returns and bled investor money. Goldman fully exited all hedge-fund positions in that pool after it struck a deal to sell stakes in five managers to Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for about $800 million in 2016. Goldman is continuing to manage a pool of hedge-fund interests from another $1.5 billion Petershill fund, taking the view that sound firms can deliver returns even as the industry faces challenges.

"Our focus is on firms with their best years ahead of them," said Mr. Kojima.

Goldman made its first direct investment in a private-equity firm in 2016 when it acquired a minority stake in Littlejohn & Co. It joins a number of other investment firms -- including Neuberger Berman Group LLC's Dyal Capital Partners, Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP -- that are pursuing stakes in private-equity firms as well.

Write to Dawn Lim at [email protected] and Laura Kreutzer at [email protected]

Write to Dawn Lim at [email protected] and Laura Kreutzer at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
01:15pGOLDMAN SACHS : Raises $2.5 Billion to Buy Stakes in Private-Equity Firms
DJ
02/21Americans prefer bank branches over mobile apps for opening new accounts
RE
02/21DAVID HENRY : Americans prefer bank branches over mobile apps for opening new ac..
RE
02/20GOLDMAN SACHS : 10,000 Small Businesses Summer Application Period Extended to Fe..
AQ
02/20Royce & Associates LP Has $43.14 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (ERIE)
AQ
02/19SNAP : Private Trades in Spotify Shares to Play Key Role in Upcoming Debut
DJ
02/16Citigroup raises CEO Corbat's pay 48 percent to $23 million
RE
02/16GOLDMAN SACHS : Form 8-K - Friday, February 16, 2018
PU
02/16GOLDMAN SACHS AND MACQUARIE SEEN AS : sources
RE
02/16Goldman Sachs and Macquarie seen as front runner in HES Terminals sale - sour..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20How We Will Know That The Next Crisis Is Imminent 
02/16Bank CEO pay is up, but less than their stock price 
02/16GOLDMAN SACHS : 'Buy-In' Time Approaches 
02/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update 
02/14INSIDE THE BLACK BOX : The Failure Of Mainstream Economics, Part III 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 196 M
EBIT 2018 11 636 M
Net income 2018 8 249 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 12,36
P/E ratio 2019 11,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 99 355 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | GS | US38141G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 265 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harvey Mitchell Schwartz Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Michael Solomon Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
R. Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP3.98%99 355
MORGAN STANLEY4.92%99 615
CHARLES SCHWAB2.01%70 112
CITIC SECURITIES-2.60%32 712
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-3.53%22 127
HUATAI SECURITIES-2.72%17 893
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.