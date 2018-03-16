Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/16 04:01:25 pm
268.995 USD   +0.89%
03:40pGOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
03:23pGOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Goldman Sachs : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:23pm CET
A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (>> Goldman Sachs Group) on Friday reported a mean gender pay gap in Britain for its international business of 55.5 percent and a mean bonus gap for the unit of 72.2 percent.

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Friday reported a mean gender pay gap in Britain for its international business of 55.5 percent and a mean bonus gap for the unit of 72.2 percent.

That gulf in pay comes close to the 59 percent gap revealed on Thursday by HSBC - the biggest yet reported by a British financial firm according to government data.

Thousands of large UK employers have been ordered to disclose their gender pay gaps by April, almost 50 years on from the passage of Britain's equal pay act.

Goldman Sachs said its gap reflected the fact that there were more men than women in senior positions at the firm.

It also reported a mean gender pay gap of 16.1 percent and a mean bonus gap of 32.5 percent in Goldman Sachs (UK) SVC Limited, which it said employs around 1,600 individuals from non-revenue divisions.

The bank employs 6,000 people in London. The remainder of its UK employees work in its international business.

Other large banks have also been disclosing their gender pay gaps ahead of the April deadline set last year by Prime Minister Theresa May.

The continued gulf in earnings between men and women has attracted significant public attention over the past year or so.

The gender pay gap measures the difference between the average salary of men and women, calculated on an hourly basis.

In Goldman Sachs' international business, 83 percent of the group earning the highest hourly pay were men, the bank said, while 62.4 percent of those on the lowest hourly pay were women.

This compared with 77.4 percent men in the highest paid group in Goldman Sachs (UK) SVC Limited, and 48.9 percent women in the lowest paid group.

The Wall Street bank said it is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of the firm. On Thursday, it said it wanted women to make up half of its global workforce, starting with a target of 50 percent of its new analysts being women by 2021.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Carolyn Cohn and Hugh Lawson)

Stocks treated in this article : Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS 1.17% 707.45 Delayed Quote.-9.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
03:40pGOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
03:23pGOLDMAN SACHS : reports gender pay gap of 55.5 percent
RE
03/16GOLDMAN SACHS : steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide
RE
03/15BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board
RE
03/15LIMELIGHT : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
AQ
03/15GOLDMAN SACHS : sees reshaping of industries driving M&A
RE
03/15GOLDMAN SACHS : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/15GOLDMAN SACHS : Barroso slams EU watchdog over probe of his Goldman Sachs role
RE
03/15GOLDMAN SACHS : New Goldman Sachs Chief Born, Raised In Westchester
AQ
03/15UBS merges equity, debt capital markets businesses in Asia - memo
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:49aInconsistent Government Is Sending Mixed Signals - Cramer's Mad Money (3/15/1.. 
03/15VFH : My Optimism In Financials Continues 
03/15Goldman to launch a startup incubator at the firm - Business Insider 
03/13Goldman's quiet succession battle 
03/13Oil Price's Goldilocks Moment 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 176 M
EBIT 2018 11 617 M
Net income 2018 8 241 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,91x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | GS | US38141G1040 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 265 $
Spread / Average Target 0,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harvey Mitchell Schwartz Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Michael Solomon Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
R. Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP3.80%102 011
MORGAN STANLEY8.61%103 981
CHARLES SCHWAB8.21%76 318
CITIC SECURITIES3.31%34 516
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-5.89%22 025
HUATAI SECURITIES2.38%18 814
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.