Goldman Sachs : to Name Trading Co-Chief -- WSJ

Jim Esposito will be one of two people running the securities unit being revamped

By Liz Hoffman

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 6, 2018).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is appointing a new global co-head of its trading arm, ending months of leadership uncertainty in its largest and most challenged division.

The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Varadhan has been a co-head of the unit since 2014, but his status has been unclear since his two co-heads resigned in June and weren't replaced, unusual for a firm where multiple executives typically share power.

Since then, six executives including Messrs. Varadhan and Esposito have essentially been running the business, an unwieldy setup for a division in the midst of a revamp. Some traders have taken to calling them the "hexa-heads" or "Gang of Six" in private, and employees have complained that scheduling meetings and getting approval for trades, hires and other matters has been a hassle.

That hasn't helped day-to-day operations inside what is already a trouble spot for Goldman. Its traders ruled Wall Street before the crisis but have struggled in recent years to navigate calm markets, tough regulation and shifting investor preferences since. Revenue in the division was $12 billion last year, down from a peak of $33 billion in 2009.

David Solomon, who will take over for Lloyd Blankfein as chief executive on Oct. 1, is moving quickly to tackle the biggest question mark looming over his tenure. He has little recent experience with Goldman's trading business, having spent most of his career in investment banking and, during his time as Mr. Blankfein's No. 2, working with its asset-management arm.

Even a decade after the crisis, Goldman's securities division remains key to its overall profitability and a minefield of risk. The firm's most experienced trading hands, including Harvey Schwartz, Pablo Salame and Isabelle Ealet, left this year. Mr. Blankfein, a former metals trader, will soon follow, and Goldman's leadership is expected to tilt toward the investment-banking side of the house.

Mr. Varadhan is a former superstar swaps trader who at 29 years old became one of the youngest partners in Goldman history. He was among the firm's highest-paid employees in the 2000s as trading profits soared and eventually oversaw currencies, rates and emerging-markets trading -- so-called macro businesses that are tied to the global economy and central-bank policies.

Mr. Esposito, an American based in London, is a relative newcomer to the trading division, which he joined in 2016 to oversee fixed-income sales. He started at Goldman in emerging-market debt but came up through its syndicate desk, distributing bonds that the firm underwrote for clients.

For years, he helped sell Goldman's own bonds, a key function at banks, which are heavily debt-funded.

Wall Street trading arms have two camps: salespeople, who call on investment funds to offer ideas and services; and traders, who buy and sell securities and manage risk. Naming Messrs. Varadhan and Esposito as co-heads will put one of each at the top.

Traders have mostly run the division since the early 2000s, a slant that some executives say contributed to a focus on protecting the firm's own returns, a trader's remit, at the expense of client service, the job of a salesman.

It's not clear what the promotions mean for the other four executives who had shared day-to-day oversight of the division.

Justin Gmelich has spent his career in fixed-income, as a mortgage trader and then overseeing credit products. Paul Russo and Michael Daffey jointly oversee the smaller equities business, where the firm is investing in new trading systems and digital ways to sell its products.

Julian Salisbury runs a group that invests in and lends to midmarket companies. He joined Goldman's management committee last year, marking him as an executive on the rise.

