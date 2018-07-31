Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Goldman Sachs Group    GS

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (GS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Simon, Meet Luma: Banks Battle for Share in Structured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

By Liz Hoffman

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has Simon, an online platform that sells complex investment products to mom-and-pop investors. Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley are now throwing their weight behind Luma.

The two firms plan to announce Tuesday that they are backing a new company, Luma Financial Technologies, to connect retail brokers seeking market-linked CDs, structured notes and other products to the banks that issue them.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will invest in Luma and will sell their own products to its clients. Luma's software and its chief executive, Tim Bonacci, come from Navian Capital, a wholesaler of structured products since 2011.

Mr. Bonacci declined to comment on the financial terms, as did a spokesman for Morgan Stanley. A representative for Bank of America couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Structured notes are custom-built by banks out of options and other derivatives. Investors pay an upfront sum -- helping banks to fund their operations -- and receive a future payout that is based on the performance of another asset, such as the S&P 500 index or oil prices.

The new venture will compete directly with Goldman's platform, which launched in 2015 and sells notes through broker networks such as Raymond James Financial Inc. and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The goal of Luma, Simon and a handful of startups is to replace expensive human sales forces and lay cheaper, digital pipes to the retail investors who buy structured notes.

Mr. Bonacci compared these digital middlemen to clearing firms and stock exchanges, with the field winnowing over time.

"I don't think there will be 10. I don't think there will be one," Mr. Bonacci said in an interview. "We're one of those leaders today and I think the opportunity to grow the market and our share in it are significant."

Structured products have exploded in complexity and variety over the past few years after taking a beating during the financial crisis. Regulators have cracked down, in some cases alleging that investments are being sold to clients who don't understand the risks.

Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit in 2016 paid $10 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle allegations that it misled investors on notes that later plummeted in value. UBS Group AG in 2015 paid $19.5 million in a similar case.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both sell structured notes, largely into their own wealth-management arms. Backing Luma could give them broader access to third-party distributors -- if the new venture can ink deals with larger networks and win the loyalty of retail brokers.

Navian has historically sold to smaller distributors including Capital One Financial Corp. and MUFG Union Bank NA in California.

Write to Liz Hoffman at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA -1.42% 30.85 Delayed Quote.5.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 25402.45 Delayed Quote.2.38%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.93% 236.74 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.14% 50.29 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
NASDAQ 100 0.28% 7210.4746 Delayed Quote.14.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.23% 7645.6669 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 -0.58% 2802.6 Real-time Quote.5.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
04:43pSIMON, MEET LUMA : Banks Battle for Share in Structured Notes
DJ
02:32pGOLDMAN SACHS : Honors Volley.com CTO Carson Kahn for Entrepreneurship
BU
12:26pCEO confirms Credit Suisse seeking Saudi banking license
RE
08:48aGOLDMAN SACHS : Partners Get $3 Billion Windfall -- WSJ
DJ
04:00aGOLDMAN SACHS : shrugs off lack of depth in US equity rally
AQ
07/30GOLDMAN PARTNERS' HAUL ON CRISIS-ERA : $3 Billion
DJ
07/30GOLDMAN PARTNERS' HAUL ON CRISIS-ERA : $3 Billion
DJ
07/30Credit Suisse to shift 50 jobs to Madrid from London for Brexit - source
RE
07/25DEUTSCHE BANK : cites progress on overhaul despite profit slide
RE
07/24GOLDMAN SACHS : Fixed Income Investor Conference Call
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24CHARLES SCHWAB : Organic Growth To Drive The Stock 
07/23Morgan Stanley Is Building A Strong Case 
07/23GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS THREE WOMEN TO MA : Bloomberg 
07/21VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS OF THE WEEK : SoftBank Circles $1B AI Investment 
07/20BITCOIN : Increased Institutional Interest - Improving Sentiment 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 526 M
EBIT 2018 12 990 M
Net income 2018 9 691 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 9,67
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 89 561 M
Chart GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goldman Sachs Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 272 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lloyd Craig Blankfein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Solomon President & Chief Operating Officer
R. Martin Chavez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James A. Johnson Independent Director
William W. George Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP-6.21%89 561
MORGAN STANLEY-2.99%90 266
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.30%71 035
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY-6.24%28 942
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-21.85%17 237
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP20.94%16 201
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.