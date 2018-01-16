Log in
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC. (GXS)
Report
Goldsource Mines : Provides Private Placement Update

01/16/2018 | 01:49am CET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC - January 15, 2018 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its private placement for $1.0 million announced on December 18, 2017 and increased to $1.8 million as announced on January 5, 2018 has been oversubscribed. As a result, the Company has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange approval for a private placement of a total of 36,418,000 units, which is now expected to close on January 18, 2018. The terms of the private placement remain otherwise unchanged.'

No U.S. Registration
The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos
President & Director
Goldsource Mines Inc. 		For Further Information:
Goldsource Mines Inc.
Contact: Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos, President
Fred Cooper, Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (604) 694-1760
Fax: +1 (604) 694-1761
Toll Free: 1-866-691-1760 (Canada & USA)
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.goldsourcemines.com
570 Granville Street, Suite 501
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3P1

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GoldSource Mines Inc. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 00:49:04 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Tsitos President & Director
Graham Campbell Thody Chairman
Nathan Eric Fier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nicholas Campbell Chief Financial Officer
Haytham Henry Hodaly Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.05%21 221
BARRICK GOLD CORP3.06%17 107
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 546
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.57%13 882
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.29%10 780
