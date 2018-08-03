GOME Retail : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 493)

PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by GOME Retail Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that during the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), based on the preliminary review of the latest management accounts of the Group, the total gross merchandise volume ("GMV") of the Group for both online and offline operations during the Reporting Period is expected to grow by approximately 15% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The GMV from the marketplace of the e-commerce business is expected to grow by more than 60% as compared to the corresponding period last year and the consolidated gross profit margin is expected to maintain at a high level exceeding 17%. The Group is continuing to speed up on the expansion of its services regime and expanding into 4th and 5th tier cities to enhance its new competitive advantage.

During the Reporting Period, as a result of the implementation of the strategic transformation plan, sales revenue of the Group is expected to decrease by approximately 9% as compared to the corresponding period last year, while finance costs still maintained at a high level. Taking into account the above factors, the Group's loss attributable to owners of the parent during the Reporting Period is expected to fall within the range between RMB380 million and RMB480 million, as compared to a net profit for the corresponding period last year.

In 2018, GOME proposed the "Triple New" initiative of "New Market, New Technology, New Business" to rapidly open county-level stores in the 4th and 5th tier cities, and introduced new service initiatives including "integration of kitchen cabinets and electrical appliances", "HVAC", "home furnishing/cabinet" and "kitchen interior design". Meanwhile, GOME uses its middle-end data platform to integrate its online and offline front-end businesses. The "Triple New" initiative proposed by GOME not only represents an operational shift of focus from products to users, but also demonstrates GOME's determination to attract customers with quality services.

In the future, the Group will continue with its "Home • Living" strategy and provide the shareholders with better returns.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review by the Company's management and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Such information is subject to finalization and if the finalized information differs significantly from the estimation set forth in this announcement, the Company will provide updates on a timely basis. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the results announcement of the Company for the Reporting Period which is expected to be published by the end of August 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board of

GOME Retail Holdings Limited

Zhang Da Zhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Zou Xiao Chun as executive director; Mr. Zhang Da Zhong, Ms. Huang Xiu Hong and Mr. Yu Sing Wong as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lee Kong Wai, Conway, Ms. Liu Hong Yu and Mr. Wang Gao as independent non-executive directors.

