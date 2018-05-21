Goodyear Tire & Rubber : Reminds Drivers to Check Their Tires Before Hitting the Road This Summer

AKRON, Ohio, May 21, 2018 - In preparation for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year - and in observance of National Tire Safety Week, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is encouraging drivers to care for their tires before hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), road trips remain the most popular family vacation option, despite climbing gas prices. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of Americans planning a family trip will drive to their destination.

'By taking a few simple steps to ensure their tires are in good working condition, drivers can help prevent uneven wear and save money over time,' said Fred Thomas, vice president, Goodyear Retail.

Research conducted by the U.S. Tire Manufacturer's Association (USTMA), found that only 17 percent of drivers know how to properly check their tire pressure, and just 35 percent know how to tell if their tires have insufficient tread.

This National Tire Safety Week, which is May 21 - 28, Goodyear will promote awareness for proper tire care via its social media channels and website, particularly around tire pressure, tire tread and tire rotations. The iconic Goodyear Blimp will also spread messages of tire safety from the air on its electronic message boards throughout the week.

Tire Pressure

Improper tire pressure can lead to a multitude of tire issues - from uneven and accelerated tire wear to structural damage. An underinflated tire can also adversely affect tire performance, including fuel efficiency.

With rising gas prices and an influx of vehicles on the road during summer months, now is the time for consumers to maintain the proper pounds per square inch (psi).

Goodyear recommends that motorists check tire inflation at least once per month, before a long trip or when temperatures shift 10 degrees or more. Tires should be inflated to the vehicle manufacturer's recommendations printed on the vehicle door placard or in the owner's manual.

Tire Tread

Bald tires - or tires with low tread wear - can reduce a tire's ability to expel water and debris while driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that tires be replaced when they are worn to 2/32-inch tread depth.

To check tread depth, drivers can look for tread wear indicator bars molded at the bottom of the primary tread grooves, use a tread depth gauge, or insert a penny into the tire tread with Lincoln's head upside down. If Lincoln's head is fully visible, it's time to replace the tire.

Tire Rotations

Milestones for suggested tire rotation intervals and patterns can be found in the vehicle's owner's manual. If no tire rotation interval is specified, Goodyear recommends rotating tires every 5,000 to 6,000 miles.

'National Tire Safety Week is an ideal time for consumers to think about tire care and make it a part of their regular vehicle maintenance routine,' said Thomas. 'In addition to providing base-level tire care like rotations and pressure checks, Goodyear Auto Service locations can help consumers should their tires become damaged on the road. We offer free flat repair and solutions for tires and alignment damaged by common road hazards like potholes.'

Goodyear-owned retail outlets and participating independent Goodyear retailers offer a service in which drivers can stop in without an appointment for a free tire check. This includes an inspection of the tread condition and tire inflation, with air added at no charge if the inflation level is low.

