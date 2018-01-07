GoPro : HERO6 is Now 399.99 GoPro HERO6 is Now 399.99

We are celebrating the start of the New Year by making the GoPro experience as widely accessible as possible. And in this pursuit, we are reducing the price of HERO6 by $100... to $399.99. HERO6 is a massive leap forward for GoPro with unmatched image quality and stabilization.

When used with QuikStories, sharing stunning videos has never been faster or easier. HERO6 joins HERO5 Black and Session in a new pricing structure for the new year: HERO6 at $399.99, HERO5 at $299.99 and HERO5 Session at $199.99. Whatever your price point, you can capture 4K video with mobile connectivity and QuikStories creativity.