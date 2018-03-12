GoPro Inc : DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against GoPro Inc. And Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoPro Inc. ("GoPro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GPRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 2, 2017 and January 5, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 12, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company dropped sharply.

