GoPro Inc : MARCH 12 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against GoPro Inc. And Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $250,000 To Contact The Firm

03/10/2018 | 07:24pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoPro Inc. ("GoPro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GPRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/schall.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 2, 2017 and January 5, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 12, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or Sherin Mahdavian of The Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at schallfirm.com or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company dropped sharply.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
