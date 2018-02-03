Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC (GPRO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GoPro Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against GoPro Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 06:50pm CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoPro Inc. ("GoPro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GPRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 2, 2017 and January 5, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 12, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall or Sherin Mahdavian of The Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at schallfirm.com or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of the Company dropped sharply.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
06:50p GOPRO INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
02:01p Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Go..
02/02 GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of GoPro, Inc. I..
02/02 GOPRO INC : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fili..
02/01 GOPRO : reports 4Q loss
02/01 GOPRO : misses revenue forecast for holiday quarter
02/01 GOPRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
02/01 GOPRO : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
02/01 GOPRO INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of GoPro, Inc. of a Class..
02/01 SHAREHOLDER REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02 GOPRO : Enough Of The Roller Coaster Ride, I'm Out!
02/02 PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (2/2/2018)
02/02 JPMorgan loses faith in GoPro
02/02 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sprightly Jobs Growth Anticipated
02/01 GoPro's (GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc..
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 069 M
EBIT 2018 -3,32 M
Net income 2018 -45,0 M
Finance 2018 60,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 803 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GPRO | US38268T1034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,61 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Prober Chief Operating Officer
Brian McGee Chief Financial Officer
Edward Arthur Gilhuly Independent Director
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC-27.34%803
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%18 222
Q TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD-3.42%1 532
VITEC GROUP PLC-1.33%705
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC-8.33%257
OPTRONTEC INC--.--%172
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.