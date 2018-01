GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit: TechCrunch

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees. http://tcrn.ch/2CEcEAS

The employees were relieved from duties on Thursday, but will continue to be on the company's payroll until Feb. 16, TechCrunch reported, citing sources.

GoPro — whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — has been struggling in recent years as cheaper rivals emerge and smartphones feature increasingly advanced cameras.

GoPro did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

