Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GoPro Inc    GPRO

GOPRO INC (GPRO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2018 | 12:45am CET

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GoPro, Inc. (“GoPro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPRO) securities between August 4, 2017 and January 5, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GoPro investors have until March 12, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their GoPro investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the market prospects for Karma were untenable due to margin challenges in an extremely competitive aerial market and a hostile regulatory environment in Europe and the United States; and (2) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of GoPro during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than March 12, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at http://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GOPRO INC
12:45aMARCH 12TH DEADLINE ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of ..
BU
03/06GOPRO INC : GPRO The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commenceme..
AC
03/06GOPRO INC : GoPro, Inc. Reminder: Important March 12, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadli..
AC
03/06SCOTT+SCOTT, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actio..
BU
03/065-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities ..
AQ
03/05GOPRO INC : The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Acti..
AC
03/05GOPRO INC : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check: Important Deadline Reminder For GoPro..
AC
03/05As Congress moves to drop tariffs, some U.S. firms cry foul
RE
03/05As Congress moves to drop tariffs, some U.S. firms cry foul
RE
03/02GOPRO INC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of GoPro, Inc. of a Class..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05AMBARELLA : Critical Time Indeed 
02/28GOPRO : Slowly Going Further Down The Drain 
02/26What's The Next Biggest Thing? 
02/12GOPRO : Compelling Investment 'At The Right Price' 
02/04GOPRO : From Bad To Worse 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 079 M
EBIT 2018 -52,0 M
Net income 2018 -122 M
Finance 2018 53,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 813 M
Chart GOPRO INC
Duration : Period :
GoPro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GPRO | US38268T1034 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GOPRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Woodman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian McGee Chief Financial Officer
Edward Arthur Gilhuly Independent Director
Michael E. Marks Independent Director
Kenneth A. Goldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOPRO INC-24.31%813
SONY CORP0.61%62 318
PANASONIC CORPORATION-3.04%37 083
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%16 963
SHARP CORPORATION-9.38%16 793
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%16 414
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.