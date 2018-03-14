Log in
GORENJE GOSPODINJSKI APARATI DD
Slovenian appliance maker Gorenje expects takeover bids by May 8

03/14/2018

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje (>> GORENJE gospodinjski aparati dd), which is seeking a strategic partner, said on Wednesday it expects to receive binding takeover bids for the company by May 8.

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje, which is seeking a strategic partner, said on Wednesday it expects to receive binding takeover bids for the company by May 8.

Three of the five investors which recently made non-binding bids for the company will be allowed to carry out due diligence on the firm, it said in a statement.

"All three come from Asia, are active in the sector of household appliances and have offered to buy a majority stake in Gorenje," the company said, without disclosing the names of the investors.

Slovenian daily Finance said that investors include Chinese Hefei Meiling, Haier and possibly Midea, citing unofficial sources.

Gorenje, which is among the largest Slovenian exporters and has a market capitalisation of about 137 million euros ($169.3 million), said last year it was seeking a strategic partner to increase cost efficiency and strengthen the brand.

Last week it reported an 84 percent fall in 2017 group net profit due to strong competition and high production costs.

($1 = 0.8093 euros)

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD. -1.43% 27.65 End-of-day quote.28.90%
HEFEI MEILING CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
