GPT GROUP (GPT)
GPT : Expects Distribution, Funds From Operations Growth in 2018

02/12/2018 | 11:25pm CET
   By David Winning

SYDNEY--GPT Group (GPT.AU) said rising rents in Sydney and Melbourne's office markets are cementing confidence that it can lift distributions again this year, after reporting a 10% earnings rise for 2017.

GPT said its net profit increased to 1.27 billion Australian dollars (US$998 million) in 2017 from A$1.15 billion the year before, reflecting a A$717.7 million valuation increase for its office and retail properties in Australia.

Funds from operations rose by 3.2% to A$554.2 million, slightly above guidance of 3% growth and driven by strong contributions from its Australian investment property portfolio.

GPT owns and manages real-estate assets including the MLC Centre and Australia Square in Sydney, Melbourne Central and Highpoint Shopping Centre in Melbourne and One One One Eagle Street in Brisbane.

Real-estate investment trusts such as GPT are benefiting from a sharp reduction in office space in Sydney as tower blocks are removed to make way for a new inner-city rail line. Occupancy rates are high, and tenants have shown a willingness to pay top dollar for prime space.

"The office portfolio continues to benefit from its high exposure to the Sydney and Melbourne markets, which saw strong valuation gains and effective rent growth during the year," Chief Executive Bob Johnston said.

Still, diversified trusts are facing some headwinds in their retail portfolios due to sluggish consumer confidence and an ongoing shift away from bricks-and-mortar stores in Australia to online shopping, a trend that is set to accelerate as Amazon.com Inc. expands its local offering.

GPT said it expects to lift funds from operations per security by around 3% in 2018, and raise its annual distribution to securityholders also by about 3%.

"GPT remains well positioned for the year ahead. Our high quality real-estate portfolio continues to deliver growth, our balance sheet remains conservative, and we continue to add value through proactive leasing, investment and development," Mr. Johnston said.

Write to David Winning at [email protected]

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2017 695 M
EBIT 2017 661 M
Net income 2017 638 M
Debt 2017 3 214 M
Yield 2017 5,14%
P/E ratio 2017 13,61
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
EV / Sales 2017 17,1x
EV / Sales 2018 16,8x
Capitalization 8 702 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5,26  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bob F. Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Robert Alexander Ferguson Chairman
Mark Fookes Chief Operating Officer
Anastasia Clarke Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Patrick Crotty Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GPT GROUP-5.48%6 800
GECINA-3.90%13 641
ICADE-2.17%7 277
MIRVAC GROUP-11.49%6 031
COLONY NORTHSTAR INC-26.29%4 506
FORTRESS REIT LTD-40.48%4 110
