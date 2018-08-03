GrafTech International : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/03/2018
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF)(GrafTech or the Company) today
announced strong financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018,
including net income of $201 million, or $0.67 per share, and Adjusted
EBITDA from continuing operations of $292 million.
“I am pleased to announce another strong quarterly result for GrafTech.
We continue to leverage our unique competitive position in a
structurally changed industry and to deliver returns to our
shareholders,” said David Rintoul, President and CEO of GrafTech.
"Graphite electrode demand from steelmakers remains robust and our order
book is full. Our substantial vertical integration and ongoing
operational improvements allow us to provide long-term contracts and
secure, reliable, high-quality supply to our customers."
Key Financial Measures
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
456,332
$
116,314
$
908,231
$
221,053
Net income (loss)
$
201,448
$
(17,383
)
$
425,121
$
(43,727
)
Earnings per share (1)
$
0.67
$
(0.06
)
$
1.41
$
(0.14
)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (2)
$
291,956
$
12,261
$
602,295
$
16,452
(1)
Earnings per share represents diluted earnings per share after
giving effect to the stock split effected on April 12, 2018,
resulting in 302,225,923 shares outstanding.
(2)
See below for more information and a reconciliation of EBITDA from
continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
to net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure
calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 increased to $456 million,
compared to $116 million in the second quarter of 2017. The improvement
was primarily due to an increase in the weighted average realized price
for graphite electrodes, which rose to $9,933 per metric ton (MT) in the
second quarter, compared to $2,430 per MT in the prior period. Graphite
electrode demand and pricing remains strong due to a combination of
growth in electric arc furnace steel manufacturing, long-term reductions
in electrode manufacturing capacity, and limited supply of petroleum
needle coke, the primary raw material input for graphite electrodes.
Net income increased dramatically to $201 million, or $0.67 per share,
in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a loss of $(17) million, or
$(0.06) per share, in the second quarter of 2017. Higher graphite
electrode revenues were the primary driver of higher net income.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also climbed to $292 million
in the second quarter compared to $12 million in the prior year period.
Cash flow from operations increased to $237 million in the quarter up
from $2 million in the prior period. This increase was primarily due to
higher net income. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $15 million,
in line with full-year expectations of between $65 and $70 million.
Key operating metrics
For the three
For the six
months ended
months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except price data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales volume (MT) (1)
45
44
88
85
Weighted average realized price (2)
$
9,933
$
2,430
$
10,027
$
2,362
Production volume (MT) (3)
45
44
88
84
Production capacity (MT) (4)
52
51
103
99
Production capacity excluding St. Marys during idle period (MT) (5)
45
44
89
85
Capacity utilization (6)
87
%
86
%
85
%
85
%
Capacity utilization excluding St. Marys during idle period (5)(6)
100
%
100
%
99
%
99
%
(1)
Sales volume reflects the total volume of graphite electrodes sold
for which revenue has been recognized during the period.
(2)
Weighted average realized price reflects the total revenues from
sales of graphite electrodes for the period divided by the graphite
electrode sales volume for that period.
(3)
Production volume reflects graphite electrodes produced during the
period.
(4)
Production capacity reflects expected maximum production volume
during the period under normal operating conditions, standard
product mix and expected maintenance downtime. Actual production may
vary.
(5)
The St. Marys, Pennsylvania facility was temporarily idled effective
the second quarter of 2016, except for the machining of
semi-finished products sourced from other plants.
(6)
Capacity utilization reflects production volume as a percentage of
production capacity.
Operational Update
Our manufacturing plants operated at very high levels during the second
quarter of 2018, with production of 45,000 MT, up from 44,000 MT in the
prior year period.
Our previously announced debottlenecking initiative is on target to
increase our annual production capacity by 21% to 202,000 MT by the end
of 2018. We remain optimistic about our ability to procure the needle
coke required to restart our St. Marys facility in 2019.
Commercial Strategy
GrafTech has successfully sold approximately two-thirds of its
cumulative production through three- to five-year, fixed-volume,
fixed-price take or pay contracts. These contracts provide reliability
of long-term graphite electrode supply for customers and stability of
future operating results for shareholders.
Most of our 2018 production is contracted or committed through long-term
contracts and short-term purchase orders. For future years, our strategy
is to retain approximately one-third of our production capacity for
sales on a shorter term or spot basis.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2018, GrafTech has cash and equivalents of $166 million
and total debt of $2.2 billion. The Company's target maximum gross
leverage ratio is between 2.0 and 2.5 times total debt to adjusted EBITDA(1).
Current total debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA is 1.9 times.
(1) Leverage is defined as adjusted EBITDA from
continuing operations divided by principal value of total debt.
Current leverage uses annualized H1 2018 adjusted EBITDA from
continuing operations.
In June, we amended our senior secured term loan facility to provide for
an additional $750 million in aggregate principal of incremental term
loans. We used the proceeds to repay our existing promissory note to our
sole pre-IPO stockholder. The net impact of the refinancing was to lower
interest expense with no change to corporate debt levels. The term loan
maturities and covenants are also unchanged.
Distribution
The Board has declared a dividend of $0.085 per share, payable on
September 28, 2018. The dividend will be payable to stockholders of
record as of the close of business on August 31, 2018.
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality
graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc
furnace (or EAF) steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The
Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost graphite electrode
manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity
facilities in the world. GrafTech is also the only large scale graphite
electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into
petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode
manufacturing, which is currently in limited supply. This unique
position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
GrafTech is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker
symbol “EAF”.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
166,140
$
13,365
Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $1,406 as of June 30, 2018 and $1,097 as of December
31, 2017
220,631
116,841
Inventories
251,328
174,151
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,304
44,872
Current assets of discontinued operations
1,847
5,313
Total current assets
694,250
354,542
Property, plant and equipment
667,664
642,651
Less: accumulated depreciation
152,923
129,810
Net property, plant and equipment
514,741
512,841
Deferred income taxes
60,355
30,768
Goodwill
171,117
171,117
Other assets
126,452
129,835
Total assets
$
1,566,915
$
1,199,103
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
88,112
$
69,110
Short-term debt
106,378
16,474
Accrued income and other taxes
37,865
9,737
Other accrued liabilities
36,271
53,226
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
2,761
3,412
Total current liabilities
271,387
151,959
Long-term debt
2,103,628
322,900
Other long-term obligations
71,006
68,907
Deferred income taxes
49,736
41,746
Related party payable
61,801
—
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations
376
376
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, par value $.01, 300,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued
—
—
Common stock, par value $.01, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized,
302,225,923 shares issued as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017*
3,022
3,022
Additional paid-in capital
851,496
851,315
Accumulated other comprehensive income
32,250
20,289
Accumulated deficit
(1,877,787
)
(261,411
)
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
(991,019
)
613,215
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,566,915
$
1,199,103
* Based on the number of common shares outstanding after giving effect
to the stock split that became effective on April 12, 2018
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Net sales
$
456,332
$
116,314
$
908,231
$
221,053
Cost of sales
165,910
106,434
311,059
209,887
Gross profit
290,422
9,880
597,172
11,166
Research and development
581
933
1,010
1,754
Selling and administrative expenses
16,239
12,169
32,115
23,824
Operating profit (loss)
273,602
(3,222
)
564,047
(14,412
)
Other (income) expense, net
(974
)
1,423
1,031
4,727
Related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense
61,801
—
61,801
—
Interest expense
28,667
7,902
66,532
15,448
Interest income
(391
)
(139
)
(506
)
(262
)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for
income taxes
184,499
(12,408
)
435,189
(34,325
)
Provision for income taxes
(17,264
)
925
11,379
1,286
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
201,763
(13,333
)
423,810
(35,611
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
(315
)
(4,050
)
1,311
(8,116
)
Net income (loss)
$
201,448
$
(17,383
)
$
425,121
$
(43,727
)
Basic income (loss) per common share*:
Net income (loss) per share
$
0.67
$
(0.06
)
$
1.41
$
(0.14
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
$
0.67
$
(0.04
)
$
1.40
$
(0.12
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
302,225,923
302,225,923
302,225,923
302,225,923
Diluted income (loss) per common share*:
Income (loss) per share
$
0.67
$
(0.06
)
$
1.41
$
(0.14
)
Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations per share
$
0.67
$
(0.04
)
$
1.40
$
(0.12
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
302,231,431
302,225,923
302,228,712
302,225,923
* Based on the number of common shares outstanding after giving effect
to the stock split that became effective on April 12, 2018
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
201,448
$
(17,383
)
$
425,121
$
(43,727
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by
operations:
Depreciation and amortization
15,368
15,985
31,696
33,294
Impairments
—
2,800
—
5,300
Deferred income tax provision
(41,802
)
(232
)
(22,011
)
(993
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
23,827
—
Interest expense
1,032
1,696
2,161
3,382
Other charges, net
4,305
3,341
6,879
4,846
Net change in working capital*
(8,061
)
(8,489
)
(158,588
)
157
Change in long-term assets and liabilities
64,832
3,938
68,590
1,214
Net cash provided by operating activities
237,122
1,656
377,675
3,473
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(14,710
)
(5,449
)
(28,735
)
(13,445
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
105
2,788
841
3,156
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,605
)
(2,661
)
(27,894
)
(10,289
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Short-term debt, net
(35
)
(4,393
)
(12,571
)
(4,927
)
Revolving Facility borrowings
—
17,000
—
30,000
Revolving Facility reductions
—
(18,000
)
(45,692
)
(18,000
)
Debt issuance costs
(6,193
)
—
(26,283
)
—
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt, net of original
issuance discount
742,500
—
2,235,000
—
Repayment of Senior Notes
—
(304,782
)
—
Related party Promissory Note repayment
(750,000
)
—
(750,000
)
—
Dividends paid
(179,494
)
—
(1,291,494
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(193,222
)
(5,393
)
(195,822
)
7,073
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
29,295
(6,398
)
153,959
257
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,528
)
(153
)
(1,184
)
63
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
138,373
18,481
13,365
11,610
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
166,140
$
11,930
$
166,140
$
11,930
* Net change in working capital due to the following components:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
$
22,094
$
(4,662
)
$
(110,700
)
$
1,136
Inventories
(53,886
)
3,281
(82,565
)
5,999
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,470
)
(751
)
8,284
(1,509
)
Change in accounts payable and accruals
22,769
(1,572
)
21,075
(5,499
)
Increase in interest payable
3,432
(4,785
)
5,318
30
Net change in working capital
$
(8,061
)
$
(8,489
)
$
(158,588
)
$
157
The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to
the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
201,448
(17,383
)
425,121
(43,727
)
Add:
Discontinued operations
315
4,050
(1,311
)
8,116
Depreciation and amortization
15,368
15,441
31,696
30,983
Interest expense
28,667
7,902
66,532
15,448
Interest income
(391
)
(139
)
(506
)
(262
)
Income taxes
(17,264
)
925
11,379
1,286
EBITDA from continuing operations
228,143
10,796
532,911
11,844
Adjustments:
Pension and OPEB plan expenses (1)
484
760
995
1,525
Rationalization-related charges (2)
1
(771
)
1
(779
)
Initial public offering expenses (3)
1,934
—
5,121
—
Non-cash (gain) loss on foreign currency remeasurement (4)
(1,650
)
1,476
223
3,862
Stock based compensation
181
—
181
—
Non-cash fixed asset write-off
1,062
—
1,062
—
Related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense (5)
61,801
—
61,801
—
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
291,956
12,261
602,295
16,452
(1)
Service and interest cost of our pension and OPEB plans. Also
includes a mark-to-market loss (gain) for plan assets as of December
of each year.
(2)
Costs associated with rationalizations in our graphite electrode
manufacturing operations and in the corporate structure. They
include severance charges, contract termination charges, write-off
of equipment and (gain)/loss on sale of manufacturing sites.
(3)
Legal, accounting, printing and registration fees associated with
the initial public offering in April 2018.
(4)
Non-cash loss from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating
liabilities of our non-U.S. subsidiaries where the functional
currency is the U.S. dollar.
(5)
Non-cash expense for future payment to our sole pre-IPO stockholder
for tax assets that are expected to be utilized.