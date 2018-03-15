Graham Corporation : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in New York City.

GHM's presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m.ET. A link to the live webcast for each presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.graham-mfg.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference and will be available for a period of one year. A transcript, once available, will also be on the website.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

