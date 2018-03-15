Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graham Corporation    GHM

GRAHAM CORPORATION (GHM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Graham Corporation : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:36am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical, power and defense industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference on Thursday, March 29, 2018 in New York City.

GHM's presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m.ET. A link to the live webcast for each presentation, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.graham-mfg.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference and will be available for a period of one year. A transcript, once available, will also be on the website.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, nuclear and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham is also a leading nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company. Graham supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

For more information, contact:

Jeffrey F. Glajch
Vice President - Finance and CFO
Phone: (585) 343-2216
[email protected]

Deborah K. Pawlowski / Karen L. Howard
Kei Advisors LLC
Phone: (716) 843-3908 / (716) 843-3942
[email protected] / [email protected]

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

SOURCE: Graham Corporation


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRAHAM CORPORATION
11:36aGRAHAM CORPORATION : to Present at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference
AC
03/13GRAHAM CORPORATION : Awarded $5.5 Million in Global Refining Industry Orders
BU
03/08GRAHAM CORPORATION : to Present at The Wall Street Investor Forum
AC
03/01GRAHAM CORPORATION : to Present at Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference
AC
02/15GRAHAM CORPORATION : Announces Updated Time to Present at Gabelli & Company&rsqu..
BU
02/13GRAHAM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08GRAHAM CORPORATION : to Present at Gabelli & Company’s 28th Annual Pump, V..
BU
02/02GRAHAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/01GRAHAM : CEO hopes uptick in orders is a sign of better times
AQ
02/01GRAHAM (NYSE : GHM) reported earnings of N/A per share beating Walls Streets exp..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Graham Corporation awarded $5.5M in global refining industry orders 
02/01Graham's (GHM) CEO Jim Lines on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/01Graham Corporation 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01Graham beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
01/31Graham declares $0.09 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74,6 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 212 M
Chart GRAHAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Graham Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | GHM | US3845561063 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
James R. Lines President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Malvaso Chairman
Jeffrey F. Glajch CFO, Secretary, VP-Finance & Administration
Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz Independent Director
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION3.39%212
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL2.02%36 008
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.1.61%8 739
WATSCO INC6.86%6 466
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB-0.66%4 240
TAIHAI MANOIR NUCLEAR EQUIPMENT CO LTD--.--%3 629
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.