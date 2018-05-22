Log in
Grammer : acquiring US-American TMD Group

05/22/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Grammer AG acquiring US-American TMD Group

22-May-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Art. 17 MAR
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Grammer AG acquiring US-American TMD Group


Amberg, May 22, 2018 - Grammer AG ("Grammer") has today signed a contract to acquire Toledo Molding & Die Inc. ("TMD"), based in Toledo, Ohio, USA. Grammer's Supervisory Board has today approved the acquisition of the TMD Group. The TMD Group is a specialist in the development and production of thermoplastic products and applications mainly for vehicle interiors for the automotive and automotive supply industry. The TMD Group consists of 11 facilities in the USA and Mexico. According to preliminary figures, the TMD Group generated revenue of more than USD 300 million with approx. 1,600 employees in the financial year 2017.

The purchase price (enterprise value) for TMD amounts to approx. USD 271 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to usual closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Closing is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

With the acquisition of the TMD Group, Grammer can substantially expand its own product portfolio and process know-how in the sector of thermoplastic applications. The acquisition of the TMD Group will also give Grammer access to a new product segment that will lift Grammer's earnings potential on a sustainable basis, thus helping to achieve its ambitious medium-term profitability goals. In addition, the acquisition of the TMD Group will strengthen Grammer's market position and local value creation in North America and provide direct access to its locally-based customers in the USA.

Grammer AG
Executive Board




Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
[email protected]

22-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

688091  22-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
