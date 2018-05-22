Grammer : acquiring US-American TMD Group

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Grammer AG acquiring US-American TMD Group



22-May-2018 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information according to Art. 17 MAR

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Amberg, May 22, 2018 - Grammer AG ("Grammer") has today signed a contract to acquire Toledo Molding & Die Inc. ("TMD"), based in Toledo, Ohio, USA. Grammer's Supervisory Board has today approved the acquisition of the TMD Group. The TMD Group is a specialist in the development and production of thermoplastic products and applications mainly for vehicle interiors for the automotive and automotive supply industry. The TMD Group consists of 11 facilities in the USA and Mexico. According to preliminary figures, the TMD Group generated revenue of more than USD 300 million with approx. 1,600 employees in the financial year 2017.

The purchase price (enterprise value) for TMD amounts to approx. USD 271 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to usual closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Closing is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

With the acquisition of the TMD Group, Grammer can substantially expand its own product portfolio and process know-how in the sector of thermoplastic applications. The acquisition of the TMD Group will also give Grammer access to a new product segment that will lift Grammer's earnings potential on a sustainable basis, thus helping to achieve its ambitious medium-term profitability goals. In addition, the acquisition of the TMD Group will strengthen Grammer's market position and local value creation in North America and provide direct access to its locally-based customers in the USA.

Grammer AG

Executive Board

Contact:GRAMMER AGRalf HoppePhone: 0049 9621 66 2200