Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

Granite
Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), a commercial real estate
investment trust (REIT) focused on directly originating, investing in
and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other
debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments, today declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the first
quarter of 2018. This dividend is payable on April 18, 2018 to common
stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.
Granite Point considers a variety of factors when approving common stock
dividends such as its current estimate of overall profitability, taxable
earnings and other considerations. Taxable and GAAP earnings are
expected to differ in the near term principally as a result of the
formation transaction at the time of the company’s initial public
offering.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point
Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly
originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial
mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate
investments. Granite Point intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a
REIT. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, New York, and is
externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional
information is available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find
additional information regarding the company at the Securities and
Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov
or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 590
Madison Avenue, 38th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone
212-364-3200.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006323/en/