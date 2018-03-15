Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend

Log in
GRANITE POINT MORTGAGE TRUST INC (GPMT)
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments, today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2018. This dividend is payable on April 18, 2018 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

Granite Point considers a variety of factors when approving common stock dividends such as its current estimate of overall profitability, taxable earnings and other considerations. Taxable and GAAP earnings are expected to differ in the near term principally as a result of the formation transaction at the time of the company’s initial public offering.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, New York, and is externally managed by Pine River Capital Management L.P. Additional information is available at www.gpmortgagetrust.com.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 590 Madison Avenue, 38th floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone 212-364-3200.


© Business Wire 2018
