Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Unlocks Value With Sale of $400 Million of Properties Including Three Special Purpose Properties

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has achieved an important strategic milestone, by entering into agreements for the sale of ten properties for a total sales price of approximately $400 million (the "Transactions").The Transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and are expected to close within the next several weeks.

Three of the ten properties are characterized by Granite as special purpose; two of the special purpose properties are located in St. Thomas, Ontario representing approximately 1.5 million square feet, and one is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, representing approximately 1.2 million square feet. The total sales price for these three properties is expected to be approximately $334 million and, with a combined net operating income ("NOI") of approximately $24 million, the capitalization rate on the sale is estimated to be 7.0% for the Bowling Green property and 7.3% for the two St. Thomas properties.

The remaining seven properties are all contiguous, and located in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") in Newmarket, Ontario, and together represent approximately 0.6 million square feet on 45 acres of land. The total sales price for these seven assets is $63 million and, with a combined NOI of $2.8 million, the capitalization rate on the sale is estimated to be 4.5%.

Michael Forsayeth, Granite's CEO, commented that "The sale of these properties is another major value creation milestone for Granite. It significantly reduces Granite's exposure to Magna and the special purpose properties which are key strategic objectives of Granite. These tax efficient transactions are accretive to Granite's net asset value by approximately $1.50 per stapled unit. We believe that these transactions unlock the embedded value and demonstrate the liquidity potential of these assets, and that the halo effect of these transactions will have meaningful positive valuation implications on Granite's remaining special purpose properties as well as its properties located in the GTA. With our net leverage reduced to approximately 10%, our opportunity to deploy the balance sheet clearly increases and we remain committed to and confident in our ability to effectively allocate capital in the best interests of Granite's unitholders; including accelerating growth through more acquisitions similar to the high quality portfolio acquired in October 2017."

The benefits and highlights of these Transactions are summarized below:

The total sales price of approximately $400 million for these ten properties represents nearly $70 million , or $1.50 per stapled unit, in excess of the values reported for them in Granite's 2017 third quarter report.

Granite's Magna concentration will reduce from approximately 65% to 61%;



the proportion of Granite's portfolio comprising of high quality warehouse and logistics properties is expected to increase by 3% to approximately 31%; and



the special purpose properties will reduce by 5% to approximately 36% of Granite's total portfolio.

Post completion of the Transactions, Granite's estimated net debt-to-gross book value will be approximately 10%.

No change is anticipated to Granite's monthly distribution to its unitholders as a result of the Transactions.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns approximately 32 million square feet in over 90 rental income properties. Our tenant base includes Magna International Inc. and its operating subsidiaries as our largest tenants, in addition to tenants from other industries.

OTHER INFORMATION

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

