Graphic Packaging Holding Company : to Participate in the Jefferies 2018 Industrials Conference

ATLANTA,, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) today announced its plans to participate in the Jefferies 2018 Industrials Conference. Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to the investment community on August 9th at 1:00 pm ET, and the presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To follow the presentation, please go to the Investor Relations section of the Graphic Packaging website: http://www.graphicpkg.com and click the audio webcast link.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in solid bleached sulfate paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated recycled paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including but not limited to our expectation for a positive pricing to commodity input cost relationship, are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, continuing pressure for lower cost products, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans, and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally, the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's net operating loss offset to taxable income. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-2018-industrials-conference-300689130.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company