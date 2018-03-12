Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results; Net Investment Income of $0.60 Per Share; Board Declares Second Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.25 Per Share ($0.083 Per Share Per Month)

WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we”, “us”, “our” or “GECC”), (NASDAQ:GECC), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was approximately $6.4 million, or $0.60 (1) per share, which was in excess of our declared monthly base distribution of $0.083 per share (or approximately $0.25 per share for the quarter) for the same period, which equated to a 2.4x base distribution coverage or 1.3x coverage when including the special distribution.

Net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2017 was approximately $17.6 million, or $1.52 per share, which equated to a 1.5x base distribution coverage or 1.2x coverage when including the special distribution.

In March, the Board of Directors declared monthly distributions of $0.083 per share for the second quarter of 2018, representing a yield of approximately 8.02% of December 31, 2017 NAV.

Net assets on December 31, 2017 were approximately $132.3 million. Net asset value (“NAV”) per share on December 31, 2017 was $12.42, as compared to $12.38 per share on September 30, 2017.

We had approximately $213 thousand of net realized gains on portfolio investments that were monetized during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, or approximately $0.02 per share, and net unrealized depreciation of investments of approximately ($1.6) million, or approximately ($0.16) per share.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, we purchased an aggregate of 77,430 shares through our stock buy-back program at an average price of $10.24, utilizing approximately $792.5 thousand of our $15.0 million 10b5-1 program and our overall $50 million stock repurchase program.

From the commencement of the stock buyback program through March 8, 2018, including the tender offer, we have purchased an aggregate of 2,236,651 shares at a weighted average price of $11.18 per share, resulting in approximately $25 million of cumulative cash paid to purchase shares and $0.43 per share in accretion to our NAV.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, we invested approximately $46.1 million across 11 portfolio companies(2), including four new portfolio investments. During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, we monetized approximately $39.7 million across 16 portfolio companies (in part or in full).(3)

“As we reflect on our first full year in managing GECC, we are proud to highlight some significant accomplishments: the successful monetization of a number of legacy Full Circle investments; out-earning our regular monthly distribution each quarter of 2017, which we supplemented with a special distribution in Q4 to bring our annual distribution yield to 9.63% of our December 31st NAV; and the on-going thoughtful deployment of capital into a number of attractive risk-adjusted opportunities,” said Peter A. Reed, GECC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through these actions, we continue to demonstrate our intense focus on creating long-term shareholder value.”

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of December 31, 2017, we held 24 debt investments across 19 companies, totaling approximately $164.5 million and representing 99.8% of invested capital. First lien and / or senior secured debt investments comprised 99.8% of invested capital as of the same date.

As of December 31, 2017, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was approximately 15.3% with approximately 48.1% of invested debt capital in floating rate instruments.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, we deployed approximately $46.1 million(2) into new and existing investments across 11 companies (four new investments, seven additional investments). The weighted average price of the new debt investments was 97% of par, carrying a weighted average current yield of 11.4%. All of these investments are first lien and / or senior secured investments.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, we monetized 16 investments, in part or in full, for approximately $39.7 million(3), at a weighted average current yield of 10.4%. Our weighted average realization price was par.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was approximately $9.7 million, or $0.92 per share. Net expenses for the period ended December 31, 2017 were approximately $3.3 million, or $0.32 per share.

Net realized gains for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were approximately $213 thousand, or $0.02 per share. Net unrealized depreciation from investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was approximately ($1.6) million, or ($0.16) per share.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of December 31, 2017, available liquidity from cash and money market investments was approximately $18.9 million, exclusive of our holdings of United States Treasury Bills.

Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2017 was $32.6 million. Pro forma for the issuance of the GECCM notes in January and February 2018, total debt outstanding as of March 2018 was approximately $79.0 million, comprised of the 6.50% notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ:GECCL) and the 6.75% notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ:GECCM).

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Distributions:

Our board of directors declared the monthly distributions for the second fiscal quarter of 2018 at $0.083 per share. The schedule of distribution payments is as follows:

Month Rate Record Date Payable Date April $0.083 April 30, 2018 May 15, 2018 May $0.083 May 31, 2018 June 15, 2018 June $0.083 June 29, 2018 July 16, 2018

Our distribution policy has been designed to set a base distribution rate that is well-covered by NII. From time to time, as catalyst-driven investments are realized or when we out-earn our declared distributions, we intend to supplement monthly distributions with special distributions from NII generated in excess of the declared distributions, such as the $0.20 per share special distribution that was declared in December 2017 and paid in January 2018.(4)

Portfolio Investments:

In January 2018, we sold our position in Almonde, Inc. at a price of approximately 101% of par value.

In January 2018, we sold $2.0 million of our position in NANA Development Corp. at a price of approximately 101% of par value.

In January 2018, we purchased $5.0 million of par value of Sungard Availability Services, Inc. first lien term loan at a price of approximately 93% of par value. Such debt security bears interest at a rate of 3-Month LIBOR plus 7.00% and matures September 30, 2021.

In February 2018, we purchased $10.0 million of par value of Full House Resorts, Inc. senior secured first lien notes at an issuance price of approximately 98% of par value. Such debt security bears interest at a rate of 3-Month LIBOR plus 7.00% and matures February 2, 2024.

In February 2018, we purchased an additional $4.4 million of par value of Michael Baker International, LLC second lien bonds at a price of approximately 98% of par value.

In February 2018, PE Facility Solutions, LLC prepaid approximately $1.0 million of its term loan B at par plus accrued interest.

In February and March 2018, we purchased an additional $2.6 million of par value of SESAC Holdco II, LLC second lien loan at a price of approximately par.

In March 2018, the court in Caldwell County, Texas ruled in our favor in FCCC v. Pumphrey and awarded us damages of $3.85 million. This amount is in addition to amounts previously collected on our investment in Luling Lodging LLC. While these damages have been awarded to us, there are no guarantees as to their timing or collectability.

Capitalization:

In January and February 2018, we sold approximately $44.9 million of 6.75% notes of 2025 (NASDAQ:GECCM), plus $1.5 million of the over-allotment option for a total issue size of approximately $46.4 million. The seven-year notes mature on January 31, 2025 and are callable after January 31, 2021. The intended use of proceeds for this offering was to make investments consistent with GECC’s investment objectives and for general corporate purposes.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC focuses on special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Endnotes:

(1) The per share figures are based on a weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2017, except where such amounts need to be adjusted to be consistent with the financial highlights of our consolidated financial statements.

(2) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and PIK interest. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.

(3) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills and money market mutual funds.

(4) There can be no assurance that any such supplemental amounts will be received or realized, or even if received and realized, distributed or available for distribution. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Distributions are declared by the Board out of the funds legally available therefor. Though GECC intends to pay distributions monthly, it is not obligated to do so.





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

December 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 Assets Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $179,558 and $163,809, respectively) $ 144,996 $ 150,323 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short term investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $65,892 and $0, respectively) 65,890 — Affiliated investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $4,240 and $4,255, respectively) 1,770 4,286 Controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $18,487 and $68, respectively) 18,104 68 Total investments 230,760 154,677 Cash and cash equivalents 2,916 66,782 Receivable for investments sold 12 9,406 Interest receivable 5,027 4,338 Principal receivable — 786 Due from portfolio company 204 312 Deposit at broker — 56 Due from affiliates 692 80 Prepaid expenses and other assets 302 107 Total assets $ 239,913 $ 236,544 Liabilities Notes payable 8.25% due June 30, 2020 (including unamortized premium

of $0 and $888 at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) $ — $ 34,534 Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount

of $1,435 and $0 at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) 31,196 - Payable for investments purchased 66,165 21,817 Interest payable 354 — Distributions payable 3,015 2,123 Due to affiliates 6,193 3,423 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 703 1,663 Total liabilities $ 107,626 $ 63,560 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) $ — $ — Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized, 10,652,401 and 12,790,880 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively) $ 107 $ 128 Additional paid-in capital 198,426 219,317 Accumulated net realized losses (33,328 ) (34,341 ) Undistributed net investment income 4,499 1,335 Net unrealized depreciation on investments (37,417 ) (13,455 ) Total net assets $ 132,287 $ 172,984 Total liabilities and net assets $ 239,913 $ 236,544 Net asset value per share $ 12.42 $ 13.52





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, For the Period Ended December 31, 2017 2017 2016 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,040 $ 15,830 $ 5,211 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 6,790 10,719 - Affiliated investments 25 73 102 Controlled investments 427 1,312 - Controlled investments (PIK) 331 990 - Total interest income 9,613 28,924 5,313 Dividend income from non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 59 298 - Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 27 470 518 Controlled investments 11 36 - Total other income 38 506 518 Total investment income 9,710 29,728 5,831 Expenses: Management fees 612 2,298 392 Incentive fees 1,610 4,394 863 Administration fees 308 1,362 224 Custody fees 28 62 10 Directors’ fees 48 136 38 Professional services 294 1,013 186 Professional services related to the Merger and Formation transactions - - 3,471 Interest expense 60 2,039 420 Other expenses 193 655 214 Total expenses 3,153 11,959 5,818 Accrued administration fee waiver — (70 ) 80 Net expenses 3,153 12,029 5,738 Net investment income before taxes 6,557 17,699 93 Excise tax 124 124 88 Net investment income 6,433 17,575 5 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment transactions: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 221 3,641 274 Affiliated investments — — — Controlled investments (8 ) (8 ) — Purchase accounting — — (4,698 ) Total net realized gain (loss) 213 3,633 (4,424 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (1,167 ) (21,078 ) (13,487 ) Affiliated investments (711 ) (2,501 ) 32 Controlled investments 298 (383 ) — Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (1,580 ) (23,962 ) (13,455 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (1,367 ) (20,329 ) (17,879 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 5,066 $ (2,754 ) $ (17,874 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.60 $ 1.52 $ — (1 ) Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.47 $ (0.24 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: 10,667,236 11,655,370 12,852,758

(1) Rounds to less than 0.005

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2017 Per Share Data:(1) Net asset value, beginning of period $ 12.38 Net investment income 0.60 Net realized gains 0.02 Net unrealized losses (0.16 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 0.47 Accretion from share buybacks 0.03 Distributions declared from net investment income(2) (0.45 ) Net decrease resulting from distributions to common stockholders (0.45 ) Net asset value, end of period $ 12.42





For the Year

Ended

December 31, November 3, 2016

(Commencement of Operations) to

December 31, 2017 2016 Per Share Data:(1) . . Net asset value, beginning of period $ 13.52 $ 14.41 Net investment income 1.52 0.28 Net realized gains 0.31 0.02 Net unrealized losses (2.13 ) (1.05 ) Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations (0.29 ) (0.75 ) Accretion from share buybacks 0.40 0.03 Distributions declared from net investment income(2) (1.20 ) (0.17 ) Net decrease resulting from distributions to common stockholders (1.20 ) (0.17 ) Net asset value, end of period $ 12.42 $ 13.52