Great Portland Estates : GPE Trading Update – strong operational performance and proposed return of £306 million to shareholders following profitable property sales

01/25/2018 | 08:14am CET

We are pleased to report another very active quarter, maintaining our leasing momentum ahead of ERV and successfully progressing our developments. We have also continued to recycle capital profitably with the sale of two long-let properties, crystallising the significant value that we created through their redevelopment. With pro forma LTV of only 7% following these sales, we are proposing to return the net proceeds of £306 million to shareholders, reflecting our ongoing commitment to balance sheet discipline, whilst also ensuring that we retain significant financial flexibility for both the next programme of developments and acquisitions. Today, in spite of the macro-economic and political uncertainties, tenant interest remains healthy across our portfolio with £9.6 million of lettings currently under offer. Moreover, GPE is in great shape with attractive long-term potential: 89% of our portfolio is located near to central London Crossrail stations which open in late 2018; our investment portfolio is well-let off low average rents with significant near-term reversion to capture; our future development opportunities now cover 44% of our portfolio, including three potential starts in the next six months; we have the financial strength to fund this exciting development programme and also exploit any future market weakness, and our first class team is ready to capitalise on opportunities as we unearth them.

Toby CourtauldChief Executive

Great Portland Estates plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:14:10 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 97,8 M
EBIT 2018 65,9 M
Net income 2018 -57,2 M
Debt 2018 266 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 24,4x
EV / Sales 2019 24,6x
Capitalization 2 117 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,64  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toby Augustine Courtauld Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Sanderson Executive Director & Finance Director
Richard Moran Head-Information Technology
Jonathan Ottley Short Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC-5.52%2 983
EQUINIX INC-2.48%34 579
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST-2.45%22 827
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 045
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-5.58%15 366
KLÉPIERRE-1.19%14 027
