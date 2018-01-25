Great Portland Estates : GPE Trading Update – strong operational performance and proposed return of £306 million to shareholders following profitable property sales

We are pleased to report another very active quarter, maintaining our leasing momentum ahead of ERV and successfully progressing our developments. We have also continued to recycle capital profitably with the sale of two long-let properties, crystallising the significant value that we created through their redevelopment. With pro forma LTV of only 7% following these sales, we are proposing to return the net proceeds of £306 million to shareholders, reflecting our ongoing commitment to balance sheet discipline, whilst also ensuring that we retain significant financial flexibility for both the next programme of developments and acquisitions. Today, in spite of the macro-economic and political uncertainties, tenant interest remains healthy across our portfolio with £9.6 million of lettings currently under offer. Moreover, GPE is in great shape with attractive long-term potential: 89% of our portfolio is located near to central London Crossrail stations which open in late 2018; our investment portfolio is well-let off low average rents with significant near-term reversion to capture; our future development opportunities now cover 44% of our portfolio, including three potential starts in the next six months; we have the financial strength to fund this exciting development programme and also exploit any future market weakness, and our first class team is ready to capitalise on opportunities as we unearth them.

Toby Courtauld

Chief Executive