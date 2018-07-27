Great Wall Motor : “Safe” Haval Escorts BRICS Summit in South Africa

From July 25 to July 27, 2018, the Tenth BRICS Summit will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa. With the theme of 'BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution', the Summit adopts the 'BRICS+' cooperation mode. In addition to China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa, the state leaders of nine African countries such as Rwanda, Angola and Namibia, as well as the government heads of other countries and regions will attend the summit to jointly explore new development prospects. With the reputation of 'Safety', Haval has been recognized by the Organizing Committee of BRICS Summit in South Africa, and approved to be the designated vehicle for this Summit. On July 18, Haval held the Ceremony of Vehicle Handover to the Organizing Committee of BRICS Summit at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) of South Africa.

Professor Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East of DIRCO, Ms. Erica Liversage, Foreign Service Officer of the Asia-Pacific Division, as well as General Manager Zhao Lichao, Sales Manager Cui Anqi and Tyrone of Haval Motors SA (Pty) Ltd. (subsidiary of Haval), jointly attended the ceremony. At the ceremony, Haval Motors SA (Pty) Ltd. delivered the Organizing Committee two Haval H9 SUVs and five Haval H6 Coupe SUVs as the vehicles for this Summit. Besides, it will provide auto services concerning security, logistics services for the attendees in full support of the success of this Summit.



Professor Anil Sooklal, Deputy Director-General for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East of DIRCO, said in his speech, 'On the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of the BRICS Summit and South Africa as the host country of the Summit, on behalf of DIRCO and the South African government, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Summit's vehicle sponsor Haval Motors SA (Pty) Ltd. As we know, at the invitation of the Chinese government, South Africa became a member state of the BRICS Summit in 2010. It's a great honor for the South African government to host the Summit on the occasion of the 10th anniversary. During this period, President Xi will pay an official visit to South Africa, which is a symbol of the profound friendship between the two countries. We feel honored to have such a globally renowned brand Haval to support the Summit. We wish the cooperation will continue. Haval is an investor and contributor of South Africa's economy. As with China's contribution to South Africa, we hope that Haval could continue to maintain confidence in South Africa's economy and expand business. In this way, more and more South African consumers will be fond of Haval.'

The General Manager of Haval Motors SA (Pty) Ltd. showed gratitude to the Organizing Committee for giving recognition to Haval products. Haval will support the government activities as always, and contribute to the economic development of South Africa.

In September 2017, Haval H6 Coupe entered the market of South Africa. Tested by the market, H6 Coupe realized increasing sales growth. The 'Safety' of Haval products is the primary consideration of the Organizing Committee. Becoming the designated vehicle of the Summit, Haval H6 Coupe has further verified its product power. The vehicle body design of Haval series adopts distinct 3DP security technology, providing all-round protection to passengers, pedestrians and vehicles. Besides, the high-strength steel accounts for over 65% of the vehicle body materials.

Haval H9 has passed the tests under road conditions in China, and completed the local adaptation test in South Africa. Thus, it fully meets the vehicle needs of the BRICS Summit in South Africa. Before appearing on the market of South Africa, Haval H9 has become the designated vehicle of the Summit, which further proves that Haval's safety reputation has gained trust and support from the market and government agencies of South Africa.

As Haval's first high-end SUV, H9 is of the body on frame. With imposing, simple and powerful appearance, the hard-style SUV is reassuring. Equipped with hill descent control (HDC) and electronic stability program (ESP), Haval vehicles can maintain a stable posture under road conditions.

This year is not only the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and South Africa, but also the opening year of the second 'Golden Decade' of BRICS Cooperation. I wish BRICS will achieve more in-depth cooperation and make broader achievements.