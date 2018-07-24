Log in
07/24/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential claims against Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNBC) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duty concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritex Holdings, Inc. Stockholders will receive 0.79 shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. common stock for each share of Green Bancorp, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

If you are a stockholder of Green Bancorp, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/gnbc. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-green-bancorp-inc-300685765.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2018
