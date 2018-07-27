Greencoat UK Wind : Half Year Report, NAV & Dividend Announcement 0 07/27/2018 | 08:17am CEST Send by mail :

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN. GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC(the "Company") Half year results to 30 June 2018, Net Asset Value and Dividend Announcement Greencoat UK Wind PLC is the leading listed renewable infrastructure fund,invested in UK wind farms. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of gearing. Highlights · The Group's investments generated951GWh of electricity. · Net cash generation (Group and wind farm SPVs) was £67.4 million. · Acquisition of Brockaghboy and an additional interest in Clyde increased the portfolio to 30 wind farm investments, net generating capacity to 785MW and GAV to £1,684.9 million as at 30 June 2018. · Issuance of further shares raising £118.8 million in May 2018. · The Company declared total dividends of 3.38 pence per share with respect to the period. · £395 million outstanding borrowings as at 30 June 2018, equivalent to 23 per cent. of GAV. Commenting on today's results, Tim Ingram, Chairman of Greencoat UK Wind, said: "We are pleased to report continued solid performance of our portfolio, with good cash generation, an increase in the dividend and strong dividend cover. "During the period, we invested a further £277 million, increasing net generating capacity to 785MW. Acquiring Brockaghboy, a 47.5MW wind farm in Northern Ireland, and exercising our option to increase our shareholding in the Clyde wind farms demonstrates the breadth of investment opportunities available to us given our scale. "We were also pleased with the strong support shown by both existing and new investors in May's oversubscribed share placing. With gearing at 23% of GAV, we are well placed to take advantage of the attractive pipeline of growth opportunities available to us." NAV The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2018 is £1,289.9 million (114.1 pence per share). The Company's June 2018 Factsheet is available on the Company's website,www.greencoat-ukwind.com. Dividend Announcement The Company also announces a quarterly dividend of 1.69 pence per share in respect of the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018. Dividend Timetable Ex-dividend date: 9 August 2018 Record date: 10 August 2018 Payment date: 24 August 2018 Key Metrics As at 30 June 2018: Market Capitalisation £1,415.8 million Share price 125.2pence Dividends with respect to the period £36.5 million Dividends with respect to the period per share 3.38 pence GAV £1,684.9 million NAV £1,289.9 million NAV per share 114.1 pence Details of the conference call for analysts and investors: Headland, either by email to [email protected] or by telephone on +44 (0)20 3805 4822. There will be a conference call at 9.00am today for analysts and investors. To register for the event please notify Presentation materials will be posted on the Company's website,www.greencoat-ukwind.com, from 9.00am. For further information, please contact: Greencoat UK Wind PLC 020 7832 9400 Stephen Lilley Laurence Fumagalli Tom Rayner Headland 020 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse Rob Walker All capitalised terms are defined in the list of defined terms below unless separately defined. Chairman's Statement I am pleased to present the Half Year Report of Greencoat UK Wind PLC for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Performance Despite a strong first quarter, portfolio generation for the period was 6 per cent. below budget at 951GWh, mainly due to lower wind speeds in May and June. Wholesale electricity prices have been higher than budget, and net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was on budget at £67.4 million, providing strong cover of 2.0x dividends paid during the period. Dividends and Returns The Company's aim is to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation while preserving capital on a real basis. In line with our stated target of 6.76 pence per share for 2018, the Company has paid a quarterly dividend of 1.69 pence per share with respect to Q1 2018 and has declared a dividend of the same amount per share with respect to Q2 2018, giving a total of 3.38 pence per share for the period (compared to 3.245 pence per share for the first half of 2017). NAV per share increased in the period from 109.6 pence per share (ex-dividend) on 31 December 2017 to 112.4 pence per share (ex-dividend) on 30 June 2018. Acquisitions and Equity Issuance During the period, the Group invested £277 million in 2 acquisitions, increasing net generating capacity to 785MW. In March, the Group acquired the 47.5MW Brockaghboy wind farm in Northern Ireland and in May, it exercised its option to increase its shareholding in the Clyde wind farms to 28.2 per cent.. In order to support the continuing growth of the Company, in May we issued 102 million new shares at 117 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of £119 million in an oversubscribed and NAV accretive share placing. Gearing At the start of the period, Group borrowings amounted to £265 million (19 per cent. of GAV). Following the acquisitions and equity issuance in the period, as at 30 June 2018, Group borrowings amounted to £395 million (23 per cent. of GAV), of which £150 million was fixed rate term debt. The Group will generally avoid using non-recourse debt at wind farm level and aims to keep overall Group level borrowings at a prudent level (the maximum is 40 per cent. of GAV) to reduce risk, while ensuring that the Group is always fully invested thus using shareholders' capital efficiently. Over the medium term we would expect gearing to be between 20 and 30 per cent. of GAV. Principal Risks and Uncertainties As detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2017, the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are as follows: · dependence on the Investment Manager; · financing risk; and · risk of investment returns becoming unattractive. Also, as detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2017, the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the investee companies are as follows: · changes in government policy on renewable energy; · a decline in the market price of electricity; · risk of low wind resource; · lower than expected life span of the wind turbines; and · health and safety and the environment. Further information in relation to these principal risks and uncertainties, which are unchanged from 31 December 2017 and remain the most likely to affect the Group in the second half of the year, may be found on pages 5 to 7 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. Outlook Electricity generation from wind is the most widely deployed renewable energy technology available in the UK and has matured from being a somewhat unusual form of generation into becoming one of the key providers of electricity: on average, over 15 per cent. of the UK's electricity demand is now being supplied by wind energy and by 2020, over 30 per cent. of the UK's electricity demand should be met from renewable sources (of which wind is the dominant component). The Company is therefore investing in a mature and growing market, and the Board believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneficial to shareholders. Nonetheless, the Company will continue to maintain a strictly disciplined approach to acquisitions, only investing when it is considered to be in the interests of shareholders to do so. Tim Ingram Chairman 26 July 2018 Investment Manager's Report Investment Portfolio Portfolio as at 30 June 2018: Wind Farm Turbines Operator PPA Total MW Ownership Stake Net MW Bicker Fen Senvion EDF EDF 26.7 80% 21.3 Bin Mountain GE SSE SSE 9.0 100% 9.0 Bishopthorpe Senvion BayWa Axpo 16.4 100% 16.4 Braes of Doune Vestas DNV-GL Centrica 72.0 50% 36.0 Brockaghboy Nordex Wood SSE 47.5 100% 47.5 Carcant Siemens SSE SSE 6.0 100% 6.0 Clyde Siemens SSE SSE 522.4 28.2% 147.3 Corriegarth Enercon Wind Prospect Centrica 69.5 100% 69.5 Cotton Farm Senvion BayWa Sainsbury's 16.4 100% 16.4 Deeping St. Nicholas Senvion EDF EDF 16.4 80% 13.1 Drone Hill Nordex BayWa Statkraft 28.6 51.6% 14.8 Earl's Hall Farm Senvion BayWa Sainsbury's 10.3 100% 10.3 Glass Moor Senvion EDF EDF 16.4 80% 13.1 Kildrummy Enercon BayWa Sainsbury's 18.4 100% 18.4 Langhope Rig GE Natural Power Centrica 16.0 100% 16.0 Lindhurst Vestas RWE RWE 9.0 49% 4.4 Little Cheyne Court Nordex RWE RWE 59.8 41% 24.5 Maerdy Siemens DNV-GL Statkraft 24.0 100% 24.0 Middlemoor Vestas RWE RWE 54.0 49% 26.5 North Hoyle Vestas RWE RWE 60.0 100% 60.0 North Rhins Vestas DNV-GL E.ON 22.0 51.6% 11.4 Red House Senvion EDF EDF 12.3 80% 9.8 Red Tile Senvion EDF EDF 24.6 80% 19.7 Rhyl Flats Siemens RWE RWE 90.0 24.95% 22.5 Screggagh Nordex SSE Energia 20.0 100% 20.0 Sixpenny Wood Senvion BayWa Statkraft 20.5 51.6% 10.6 Slieve Divena Nordex SSE SSE 30.0 100% 30.0 Stroupster Enercon BayWa BT 29.9 100% 29.9 Tappaghan GE SSE SSE 28.5 100% 28.5 Yelvertoft Senvion BayWa Statkraft 16.4 51.6% 8.5 Total (1) 785.2 (1)Numbers do not cast owing to rounding of (0.2)MW. Portfolio Performance Portfolio generation for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was 951GWh, 6 per cent. below budget owing to low wind resource in Q2 (Q1 generation was above budget). Overall portfolio availability was in line with budget. Notable issues were: · lower than budgeted availability at Maerdy due to blade repairs as a result of a Siemens worldwide serial defect affecting 3 out of 8 turbines; · lower than budgeted availability at Kildrummy due to blade heating issues and icing over the winter period which have now been successfully remedied; and · lower than budgeted availability at Cotton Farm due to background noise monitoring which was completed in June. During the period, various turbine operation and maintenance contracts and operational management agreements were renewed or replaced at lower than budgeted cost. Health and Safety There were no major incidents in the six months ended 30 June 2018. Acquisitions On 7 March 2018, the Group invested £163.9 million (including acquisition costs, excluding acquired cash) to acquire 100 per cent. of the 47.5MW Brockaghboy wind farm from ERG. On 30 May 2018, the Group exercised its option to invest £113.1 million (including acquisition costs, excluding acquired cash) to acquire a further 8.4 per cent. of the 522.4MW Clyde wind farms from SSE, bringing the Group's total holding to 28.2 per cent.. In addition, on 2 February 2018, the Group paid £0.4 million to EDF as a post completion working capital adjustment in relation to the acquisition of Bicker Fen, Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile wind farms in October 2017. Total acquisitions in the period thus amounted to £277.4 million. Financial Performance Power prices during the period were above budget. The average N2EX Day Ahead auction price was £52.65/MWh. Below budget portfolio generation and above budget power prices contributed to cash generation in line with budget. Dividend cover for thesix months ended 30 June 2018 was 2.0x, in line with expectations. Cash balances (Group and wind farm SPVs) increased by £2.4 million to £44.1 million over the period. Group and wind farm SPV cash flows For the six months ended

30 June 2018 £'000 Net cash generation 67,411 Dividends paid (34,088) Acquisitions (1) (276,115) Acquisition costs (1,201) Equity issuance 118,845 Equity issuance costs (1,898) Net drawdown under debt facilities 130,000 Upfront finance costs (575) Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs) 2,379 Opening cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) 41,696 Closing cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs) 44,075 Net cash generation 67,411 Dividends 34,088 Dividend cover 2.0x (1)Excludes acquired cash, includes £0.4 million EDF working capital adjustment. The following two tables provide further detail in relation to net cash generation of £67.4 million: Net Cash Generation - Breakdown For the six months ended

30 June 2018 £'000 Revenue 109,736 Operating expenses (26,635) Tax (1,890) Other (3,934) Wind farm cashflow 77,277 Management fee (5,947) Operating expenses (799) Ongoing finance costs (5,441) Other 1,029 Group cashflow (11,158) VAT (Group and wind farm SPVs) 1,292 Net cash generation 67,411 Net Cash Generation - Reconciliation to Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities For the six months ended

30 June 2018 £'000 Net cash flows from operating activities (1) 60,743 Movement in cash balances of wind farm SPVs (2) 3,700 Repayment of shareholder loan investment (1) 8,409 Finance costs (1) (6,016) Upfront finance costs (3) 575 Net cash generation 67,411 (1)Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (2)Note 8 to the Financial Statements (excludes acquired cash) (3)Note 12 to the Financial Statements Investment Performance The NAV as at 30 June 2018 was £1,289.9 million (114.1 pence per share). Opening NAV 31 December 2017 £1,144.0m Investment in new assets +£277.4m Movement in DCF valuation -£5.3m Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs) +£2.4m Movement in other relevant assets/liabilities +£1.3m Movement in Aggregate Group Debt -£130.0m Closing NAV 30 June 2018 £1,289.9m(1) (1)Numbers do not cast owing to rounding of £0.1 million. A dividend of £16.7 million (1.6225 pence per share) was paid in February 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 31 December 2017 and a dividend of £17.4 million (1.69 pence per share) was paid in May 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 31 March 2018. A dividend of £19.1 million (1.69 pence per share) will be paid on 24 August 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 30 June 2018. pence per share NAV as at 31 December 2017 111.2 Less February 2018 dividend (1.6) NAV as at 31 December 2017 (ex dividend) 109.6 NAV as at 30 June 2018 114.1 Less August 2018 dividend (1.7) NAV as at 30 June 2018 (ex dividend) 112.4 Movement in NAV (ex dividend) 2.8 The share price as at 30 June 2018 was 125.2 pence, representing a 9.8 per cent. premium to NAV. Reconciliation of Statutory Net Assets to Reported NAV

30 June 2018

31 December 2017 £'000 £'000 DCF valuation 1,642,097 1,369,950 Cash (wind farm SPVs) 41,096 35,774 Fair value of investments 1,683,193 1,405,724 Cash (Group) 2,979 5,922 Other relevant liabilities (1,257) (2,606) GAV 1,684,915 1,409,040 Aggregate Group Debt (395,000) (265,000) NAV 1,289,915 1,144,040 Reconciling items - - Statutory net assets 1,289,915 1,144,040 Shares in issue 1,130,794,986 1,028,514,652 NAV per share (pence) 114.1 111.2 Gearing As at 30 June 2018, the Group had £395 million of debt outstanding, equating to 23 per cent. of GAV. Debt outstanding comprised term debt of £150 million (together with associated interest rate swaps) plus £245 million drawn under the Group's revolving credit facility. All borrowing is at the Company level (no asset level debt). Outlook There are currently 20GW of operating UK wind farms (13GW onshore plus 7GW offshore). Installed capacity is set to grow to 14GW onshore plus 12GW offshore by 2021. In monetary terms, the secondary market for operating UK wind farms is approximately £50 billion, increasing to £75 billion by 2021. The Group currently has a market share of approximately 3 per cent.. The average age of the portfolio is 5 years (the same as at listing in March 2013). The key value driver affecting operating UK wind farms is the wholesale power price. In general, independent forecasters expect the UK wholesale power price to rise in real terms, driven by higher gas and carbon prices. The long term power price forecast is updated each quarter and reflected in the reported NAV. The Company does not expect any material change to its business as a result of the UK exiting the European Union. Being solely UK focused and deliberately low risk, all of the Group's assets and liabilities are within the UK and sterling denominated. In addition, the regulatory regime under which the assets operate is robust, longstanding and rooted in UK legislation. In general, the outlook for the Group is very encouraging, with proven operational and financial performance from the existing portfolio combined with a healthy pipeline of attractive further investment opportunities. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities The Directors acknowledge responsibility for the interim results and approve this Half Year Report. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge: a) the condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position and the profit of the Group as required by DTR 4.2.4R; b) the interim management report, included within the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report, includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R, being the significant events of the first half of the year and the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and c) the condensed financial statements include a fair review of the related party transactions, as required by DTR 4.2.8R. The Responsibility Statement has been approved by the Board. Tim Ingram Chairman 26 July 2018 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Note For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Return on investments 3 75,471 40,617 Other income 374 286 Total income and gains 75,845 40,903 Operating expenses 4 (7,072) (5,244) Investment acquisition costs (1,347) (551) Operating profit 67,426 35,108 Finance expense 12 (5,585) (2,705) Profit for the period before tax 61,841 32,403 Tax credit 5 159 176 Profit for the period after tax 62,000 32,579 Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 62,000 32,579 Earnings per share Basic and diluted earnings from continuing operations in the period (pence) 6 5.90 4.42 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 30 June 2018 Note 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £'000 £'000 Non current assets Investments at fair value through profit or loss 8 1,683,193 1,405,724 1,683,193 1,405,724 Current assets Receivables 10 496 1,482 Cash and cash equivalents 2,979 5,922 3,475 7,404 Current liabilities Payables 11 (1,753) (4,088) Net current assets 1,722 3,316 Non current liabilities Loans and borrowings 12 (395,000) (265,000) Net assets 1,289,915 1,144,040 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 14 11,308 10,285 Share premium account 14 945,466 828,526 Other distributable reserves 70,623 104,711 Retained earnings 262,518 200,518 Total shareholders' funds 1,289,915 1,144,040 Net assets per share (pence) 15 114.1 111.2 Authorised for issue by the Board on 26 July 2018 and signed on its behalf by: Tim Ingram Shonaid Jemmett-Page Chairman Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2018 Note Share capital Share premium Other distributable reserves Retained earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening net assets attributable to shareholders (1 January 2018) 10,285 828,526 104,711 200,518 1,144,040 Issue of share capital 14 1,023 118,622 - - 119,645 Share issue costs 14 - (1,682) - - (1,682) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 62,000 62,000 Interim dividends paid in the period 7 - - (34,088) - (34,088) Closing net assets attributable to shareholders 11,308 945,466 70,623 262,518 1,289,915 Thetotal reserves distributable by way of a dividend as at 30 June 2018 were £277,949,908. For the six months ended

30 June 2017 Share capital Share premium Other distributable reserves Retained earnings Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening net assets attributable to shareholders (1 January 2017) 7,367 495,110 157,011 140,650 800,138 Issue of share capital 6 680 - - 686 Share issue costs - (24) - - (24) Profit and total comprehensive income for the period - - - 32,579 32,579 Interim dividends paid in the period - - (23,645) - (23,645) Closing net assets attributable to shareholders 7,373 495,766 133,366 173,229 809,734 Thetotal reserves distributable by way of a dividend as at 30 June 2017 were £264,061,571. The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the six months ended 30 June 2018 Note For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Net cash flows from operating activities 16 60,743 26,917 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of investments (277,737) (86,900) Investment acquisition costs (1,201) (158) Repayment of shareholder loan investments 8 8,409 8,404 Net cash flows from investing activities (270,529) (78,654) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of share capital 14 118,845 - Payment of issue costs (1,898) (198) Amounts drawn down on loan facilities 12 150,000 75,000 Amounts repaid on loan facilities 12 (20,000) - Finance costs (6,016) (2,479) Dividends paid 7 (34,088) (23,645) Net cash flows from financing activities 206,843 48,678 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (2,943) (3,059) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 5,922 5,860 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,979 2,801 The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements. Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2018 1. Significant accounting policies Basis of accounting The condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Half Year Report have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". With the exception of IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" as disclosed below, the same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation are followed in these condensed consolidated financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and are expected to continue to apply in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018. IFRS 9 was issued to replace IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement" and became effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018 and has been first adopted in these financial statements. The Group's financial instruments predominantly comprise equity investments held at fair value and financial liabilities held at amortised cost. The accounting treatment for these financial instruments is consistent under both IAS 39 and IFRS 9, therefore the introduction of IFRS 9 has had no impact on the reported results and financial position of the Group. The Group's consolidated annual financial statements were prepared on the historic cost basis, as modified for the measurement of certain financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, and in accordance with IFRS to the extent that they have been adopted by the EU and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies under IFRS. These condensed financial statements do not include all information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. The audited annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report thereon was unmodified. Review This Half Year Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) (UK) or International Standard on Review Engagements (ISREs). Going concern After making enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial statements. Segmental reporting Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Board of Directors, as a whole. The key measure of performance used by the Board to assess the Group's performance and to allocate resources is the total return on the Group's net assets, as calculated under IFRS, and therefore no reconciliation is required between the measure of profit or loss used by the Board and that contained in the financial statements. For management purposes, the Group is organised into one main operating segment, which invests in wind farm assets. All of the Group's income is generated within the UK. All of the Group's non current assets are located in the UK. Seasonal and cyclical variations The Group's results do not vary significantly during reporting periods as a result of seasonal activity. 2. Investment management fees Under the terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Manager is entitled to a combination of a Cash Fee and an Equity Element from the Company. The Cash Fee and Equity Element are calculated quarterly in advance, as disclosed on page 55 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. Investment management fees paid or accrued in the period were as follows: For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Cash Fee 5,391 3,871 Equity Element 750 652 6,141 4,523 As at 30 June 2018, total amounts payable to the Investment Manager were £nil (31 December 2017: £605,632). 3. Return on investments For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Dividends received (note 17) 64,059 29,145 Interest on shareholder loan investment received (note 17) 3,230 1,534 Gain on adjustment to purchase price of investment (note 8) - 2,600 Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 8) 8,182 7,338 75,471 40,617 4. Operating expenses For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Management fees (note 2) 6,141 4,523 Group and SPV administration fees 302 245 Non-executive Directors' fees 117 113 Other expenses 470 328 Fees to the Company's Auditor: for audit of the statutory financial statements 38 31 for other audit related services 4 4 7,072 5,244 The fees to the Company's Auditor includes £3,700 (30 June 2017: £3,700) payable in relation to a limited review of the Half Year Report and estimated accruals proportioned across the year for the audit of the statutory financial statements. 5. Taxation Taxable income during the period was offset by management expenses and the tax charge for the period ended 30 June 2018 is £nil (30 June 2017: £nil). The Group has tax losses carried forward available to offset against current and future profits as at 30 June 2018 of £12,059,423 (30 June 2017: £7,654,199). During the period, £1,169,209 (30 June 2017: £1,073,321) was received as compensation for corporation tax losses surrendered by way of consortium relief from investee companies. This comprised £1,010,693 recognised as a receivable as at 31 December 2017 and £158,516 (30 June 2017: £176,000) recognised as a tax credit in the period. 6. Earnings per share For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company - £'000 62,000 32,579 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue 1,050,806,626 737,055,098 Basic and diluted earnings from continuing operations in the period (pence) 5.90 4.42 Dilution of the earnings per share as a result of the Equity Element of the investment management fee as disclosed in note 2 does not have a material impact on the basic earnings per share. 7. Dividends declared with respect to the period Interim dividends paid during the period ended 30 June 2018 Dividend per share Total dividend pence £'000 With respect to the quarter ended 31 December 2017 1.6225 16,694 With respect to the quarter ended 31 March 2018 1.6900 17,394 3.3125 34,088 Interim dividends declared after 30 June 2018 and not accrued in the period Dividend per share Total dividend pence £'000 With respect to the quarter ended 30 June 2018 1.6900 19,116 1.6900 19,116 As disclosed in note 18, on 26 July 2018, the Board approved a dividend of 1.69 pence per share in relation to the quarter ended 30 June 2018, bringing the total dividends declared with respect to the period to 3.38 pence per share. The record date for the dividend is 10 August 2018 and the payment date is 24 August 2018. 8. Investments at fair value through profit or loss For the period ended 30 June 2018 Loans Equity interest Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 114,559 1,291,165 1,405,724 Additions (1) 45,945 231,751 277,696 Repayment of shareholder loan investments (note 17) (8,409) - (8,409) Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 3) (935) 9,117 8,182 151,160 1,532,033 1,683,193 (1)The loan addition includes capitalised interest of £1,015,958. For the period ended 30 June 2017 Loans Equity interest Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 107,673 787,118 894,791 Additions - 87,177 87,177 Repayment of shareholder loan investment (note 17) (8,404) - (8,404) Adjustment to purchase price of investment - (2,600) (2,600) Gain on adjustment to purchase price of investment (note 3) - 2,600 2,600 Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 3) 1,450 5,888 7,338 100,719 880,183 980,902 The unrealised movement in fair value of investments of the Group during the period was made up as follows: For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Decrease in DCF valuation of investments (5,274) (7,977) Repayment of shareholder loan investments (note 17) 8,409 8,404 Movement in cash balances of SPVs 3,700 6,374 Acquisition costs 1,347 537 8,182 7,338 Fair value measurements As disclosed on pages 58 and 59of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017, IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" requires disclosure of fair value measurement by level. The level of fair value hierarchy within the financial assets or financial liabilities ranges from level 1 to level 3 and is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. The fair value of the Group's investments is ultimately determined by the underlying fair values of the SPV investments. Due to their nature, they are always expected to be classified as level 3 as the investments are not traded and contain unobservable inputs. There have been no transfers between levels during the six months ended 30 June 2018. Sensitivity analysis The fair value of the Group's investments is £1,683,193,485 (31 December 2017: £1,405,724,491). The analysis below is provided in order to illustrate the sensitivity of the fair value of investments to an individual input, while all other variables remain constant. The Board considers these changes in inputs to be within reasonable expected ranges. This is not intended to imply the likelihood of change or that possible changes in value would be restricted to this range. Input Base case Change in input Change in fair value of investments Change in NAV per share £'000 pence Discount rate 7.7 per cent. + 0.5 per cent. (56,319) (5.0) - 0.5 per cent. 59,700 5.3 Energy yield P50 10 year P90 (100,785) (8.9) 10 year P10 100,632 8.9 Power price Forecast by leading consultant - 10 per cent. (110,608) (9.8) + 10 per cent. 110,441 9.8 Long term inflation rate 3.0 per cent. - 0.5 per cent. (66,938) (5.9) + 0.5 per cent. 70,826 6.3 The sensitivities above are assumed to be independent of each other. Combinedsensitivities are not presented. The base case asset life assumption is 25 years. An asset life sensitivity is not presented owing to the difficulty in quantifying various associated valuation drivers, including: ability to extend the lease term; ability to extend planning permission; commercial terms attaching to any lease extension; operating and maintenance costs associated with longer life; decommissioning costs; and scrap value. Notwithstanding the difficulty in quantification, the Investment Manager considers asset life extension to be a significant potential upside to the Group. Asset life is also highlighted as a principal risk and uncertainty on page 7of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. 9. Unconsolidated subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures The following table shows subsidiaries of the Group. As the Company is regarded as an investment entity under IFRS, these subsidiaries have not been consolidated in the preparation of the financial statements: Investment Place of Business Ownership Interest as at

30 June 2018 Bin Mountain Northern Ireland 100% Bishopthorpe England 100% Brockaghboy Northern Ireland 100% Carcant Scotland 100% Corriegarth Scotland 100% Corriegarth Holdings(1) Scotland 100% Cotton Farm England 100% Earl's Hall Farm England 100% Kildrummy Scotland 100% Langhope Rig Scotland 100% Maerdy Wales 100% North Hoyle Wales 100% Screggagh Northern Ireland 100% Slieve Divena Northern Ireland 100% Stroupster Scotland 100% Tappaghan Northern Ireland 100% Bicker Fen England 80% Fenlands(2) England 80% Drone Hill Scotland 51.6% North Rhins Scotland 51.6% Sixpenny Wood England 51.6% Yelvertoft England 51.6% SYND Holdco(3) UK 51.6% (1)The Group's investment in Corriegarth is held through Corriegarth Holdings. (2)The Group's investments in Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile are held through Fenlands. (3)The Group's investments in Drone Hill, North Rhins, Sixpenny Wood and Yelvertoft are held through SYND Holdco. The following table shows associates and joint ventures of the Group which have been recognised at fair value as permitted by IAS 28 "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures": Investment Place of Business Ownership Interest as at

30 June 2018 Braes of Doune Scotland 50% ML Wind(1) England 49% Little Cheyne Court England 41% Clyde Scotland 28.2% Rhyl Flats Wales 24.95% (1)The Group's investments in Middlemoor and Lindhurst are 49 per cent. (31 December 2017: 49 per cent.). These are held through ML Wind. As disclosed in note 17, during the period, Holdco advanced a loan to Clyde of £44,929,350 (30 June 2017: £nil). The loan accrues interest at a rate of 5.8 per cent. per annum. Security deposits and guarantees provided by the Group on behalf of its investments are disclosed on page 61 of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. There were no changes to these security deposits and guarantees in the period. 10. Receivables 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £'000 £'000 VAT receivable 339 369 Prepayments 104 73 Other receivables 53 29 Amounts due as consideration for investee company tax losses - 1,011 496 1,482 11. Payables 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £'000 £'000 Loan interest payable 858 1,193 Commitment fee payable 51 147 VAT payable 369 201 Share issue costs payable 52 268 Acquisition costs payable 146 - Other payables 277 679 Amounts due to SPVs - 994 Investment management fee payable - 606 1,753 4,088 12. Loans and borrowings 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 £'000 £'000 Opening balance 265,000 100,000 Revolving credit facility Drawdowns 100,000 500,000 Repayments (20,000) (335,000) Term debt facility Drawdowns 50,000 - Closing balance 395,000 265,000 For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Loan interest 4,700 1,929 Facility arrangement fees 550 - Commitment fees 240 706 Other facility fees 70 70 Professional fees 25 - Finance expense 5,585 2,705 The loan balances as at 30 June 2018 have not been revalued to reflect amortised cost, as the amounts are not materially different from the outstanding balances. There are no changes to the terms of the revolving credit facility as disclosed on page 63 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. As at 30 June 2018, accrued interest on the revolving credit facility was £30,216 (31 December 2017: £613,688) and the outstanding commitment fee payable was £51,199 (31 December 2017: £146,651). On 6 March 2018, the Company extended its term debt facility with CBA by £50,000,000 together with an associated interest rate swap, which expires on 6 March 2025. The margin for the extended amount of £50,000,000 is 1.55 per cent. and the swap fixed rate is 1.5265 per cent. per annum. The balance on the term debt facility as at 30 June 2018 was £150,000,000 and the terms for the initial facility of £100,000,000 remain unchanged from those disclosed on page 63 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. As at 30 June 2018, accrued interest on the term debt facility and associated swap was £827,344 (31 December 2017: £579,615). 13. Contingencies At the time of acquisition, wind farms which had less than 12 months' operational data may have had a wind energy true-up applied, whereby the purchase price for these wind farms may be adjusted (up or down) so that it is based on a 2 year operational record, once the operational data has become available. The following 2 wind energy true-ups remain outstanding and the maximum adjustment under each are as follows: Clyde Extension £4,747,094; and Corriegarth £9,069,293. 14. Share capital - ordinary shares of £0.01 Date Issued and fully paid Number of shares issued Share capital Share premium Total £'000 £'000 £'000 1 January 2018 1,028,514,652 10,285 828,526 838,811 Shares issued to the Investment Manager 1 February 2018 True-up of 2017 Equity Element 38,526 1 49 50 1 February 2018 Q1 2018 Equity Element 337,133 3 372 375 8 May 2018 Q2 2018 Equity Element 327,980 3 372 375 703,639 7 793 800 Other 22 May 2018 Share issue 101,576,695 1,016 117,829 118,845 22 May 2018 Less share issue costs - - (1,682) (1,682) 30 June 2018 1,130,794,986 11,308 945,466 956,774 15. Net assets per share 30 June 2018 31 December 2017 Net assets - £'000 1,289,915 1,144,040 Number of ordinary shares issued 1,130,794,986 1,028,514,652 Total net assets - pence 114.1 111.2 16. Reconciliation of operating profit for the period to net cash from operating activities For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Operating profit for the period 67,426 35,108 Adjustments for: Movement in fair value of investments (notes 3 & 8) (8,182) (7,338) Adjustment to purchase price of investments (note 8) - (2,600) Investment acquisition costs 1,347 551 Decrease in receivables 17 2,505 Decrease in payables (1,784) (3,034) Equity Element of Investment Manager's fee (note 2) 750 652 Consideration for investee company tax losses 1,169 1,073 Net cash flows from operating activities 60,743 26,917 17. Related party transactions During the period, the Company increased its loan to Holdco by £246,813,240 (30 June 2017: £75,000,000) and Holdco made repayments of £46,076,035 (30 June 2017: £35,746,585). The amount outstanding at the period end was £873,254,470 (31 December 2017: £672,517,265). During the period, Holdco increased its shareholder loan to Clyde by £44,929,350(30 June 2017: £nil). The loan accrues interest at a rate of 5.8 per cent. per annum. The Group received loan capital repayments of £8,408,607 (30 June 2017: £8,403,600) and loan interest repayments of £3,229,921 (30 June 2017: £1,533,723) during the period from Clyde and the balance as at 30 June 2018 was £151,159,926 (31 December 2017: £112,906,047). During the period, £198,000(30 June 2017: £176,000) was received from Little Cheyne Court, £873,835 (30 June 2017: £897,321) was received from Braes of Doune and £97,374 (30 June 2017: £nil) was received from SYND Holdcoas compensation for corporation tax losses surrendered via consortium relief through the Group. The below table shows dividends received in the period from the Group's investments. For the six months ended

30 June 2018 For the six months ended

30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 Corriegarth Holdings (1) 5,951 - Fenlands(2) 5,696 - ML Wind (3) 4,753 2,764 Rhyl Flats 4,466 2,994 SYND Holdco (4) 4,185 3,792 Stroupster 3,954 3,717 North Hoyle 3,757 - Kildrummy 3,234 2,013 Maerdy 2,990 1,930 Tappaghan 2,594 2,052 Little Cheyne Court 2,501 1,960 Cotton Farm 2,375 1,725 Braes of Doune 2,315 2,214 Slieve Divena 2,281 - Bishopthorpe 2,211 - Langhope Rig 2,080 168 Brockaghboy 1,919 - Screggagh 1,767 1,500 Earl's Hall Farm 1,612 920 Bicker Fen 1,480 - Bin Mountain 1,053 757 Carcant 885 639 64,059 29,145 (1)The Group's investment in Corriegarth is held through Corriegarth Holdings. (2)The Group's investments in Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile are held through Fenlands. (3)The Group's investments in Middlemoor and Lindhurst are held through ML Wind. (4)The Group's investments in Drone Hill, North Rhins, Sixpenny Wood and Yelvertoft are held through SYND Holdco. 18. Subsequent events On 26 July 2018, the Board approved a dividend of £19.1 million equivalent to 1.69 pence per share. The record date for the dividend is 10 August 2018 and the payment date is 24 August 2018. Company Information Directors (all non-executive) Registered Company Number Tim Ingram (Chairman) 08318092 Shonaid Jemmett-Page William Rickett C.B. Registered Office Dan Badger 27-28 Eastcastle Street Martin McAdam London W1W 8DH Investment Manager Registered Auditor Greencoat Capital LLP BDO LLP 3rd Floor, Burdett House 55 Baker Street 15-16 Buckingham Street London W1U 7EU London WC2N 6DU Administrator and Company Secretary Legal Adviser Estera Administration (UK) Limited Norton Rose Fulbright LLP The Innovation Centre 3 More London Riverside Northern Ireland Science Park London SE1 2AQ Queen's Road Belfast BT3 9DT Broker RBC Capital Markets Depositary Riverbank House Estera Depositary (UK) Limited 2 Swan Lane The Innovation Centre London EC4R 3BF Northern Ireland Science Park Queen's Road Belfast BT3 9DT Account Bank The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited Registrar 280 Bishopsgate Link Market Services Limited London EC2M 4RB The Registry 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU Defined Terms Aggregate Group Debtmeans the Group's proportionate share of outstanding third party borrowings BDO LLPmeans the Company's Auditor as at the reporting date Bicker Fenmeans Bicker Fen Windfarm Limited Bin Mountainmeans Bin Mountain Wind Farm (NI) Limited Bishopthorpemeans Bishopthorpe Wind Farm Limited Boardmeans the Directors of the Company Braes of Dounemeans Braes of Doune Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited Brockaghboymeans Brockaghboy Windfarm Limited Carcantmeans Carcant Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited Cash Feemeans the cash fee that the Investment Manager is entitled to under the Investment Management Agreement CBAmeans Commonwealth Bank of Australia Clydemeans Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited Clyde Extensionmeans the Clyde extension wind farm developed by SSE adjacent to the original Clyde wind farm Companymeans Greencoat UK Wind PLC Corriegarthmeans Corriegarth Wind Energy Limited Corriegarth Holdingsmeans Corriegarth Wind Energy Holdings Limited Cotton Farmmeans Cotton Farm Wind Farm Limited DCFmeans Discounted Cash Flow Deeping St. Nicholasmeans Deeping St. Nicholas wind farm Drone Hillmeans Drone Hill Wind Farm Limited DTRmeans the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook issued by the Financial Conduct Authority Earl's Hall Farmmeans Earl's Hall Farm Wind Farm Limited Equity Elementmeans the ordinary shares issued to the Investment Manager under the Investment Management Agreement EUmeans the European Union Fenlandsmeans Fenland Windfarms Limited GAVmeans Gross Asset Value Glass Moormeans Glass Moor wind farm Groupmeans Greencoat UK Wind PLC and Greencoat UK Wind Holdco Limited Holdcomeans Greencoat UK Wind Holdco Limited IASmeans International Accounting Standard IFRSmeans International Financial Reporting Standards Investment Management Agreementmeans the agreement between the Company and the Investment Manager Investment Managermeans Greencoat Capital LLP Kildrummymeans Kildrummy Wind Farm Limited Langhope Rigmeans Langhope Rig Wind Farm Limited Lindhurstmeans Lindhurst Wind Farm Little Cheyne Courtmeans Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Limited Maerdymeans Maerdy Wind Farm Limited Middlemoormeans Middlemoor Wind Farm ML Windmeans ML Wind LLP NAVmeans Net Asset Value NAV per Sharemeans the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share North Hoylemeans North Hoyle Wind Farm Limited North Rhinsmeans North Rhins Wind Farm Limited PPAmeans Power Purchase Agreement entered into by the Group's wind farms RBCmeans the Royal Bank of Canada Red Housemeans Red House wind farm Red Tilemeans Red Tile wind farm Review Sectionmeans the front end review section of this report (including but not limited to the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report) Rhyl Flatsmeans Rhyl Flats Wind Farm Limited RPImeans the Retail Price Index Screggaghmeans Screggagh Wind Farm Limited Sixpenny Woodmeans Sixpenny Wood Wind Farm Limited Slieve Divenameans Slieve Divena Wind Farm Limited SPVsmeans the Special Purpose Vehicles which hold the Group's investment portfolio of underlying wind farms Stroupstermeans Stroupster Caithness Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited SYND Holdcomeans SYND Holdco Limited Tappaghanmeans Tappaghan Wind Farm (NI) Limited TSRmeans Total Shareholder Return UKmeans the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Yelvertoftmeans Yelvertoft Wind Farm Limited Cautionary Statement The Review Section of this report has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. These should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. The Review Section may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors and the Investment Manager concerning, amongst other things, the investment objectives and investment policy, financing strategies, investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, and distribution policy of the Company and the markets in which it invests. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, distribution policy and the development of its financing strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, the Directors and the Investment Manager expressly disclaim any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. In addition, the Review Section may include target figures for future financial periods. Any such figures are targets only and are not forecasts. This Half Year Report has been prepared for the Company as a whole and therefore gives greater emphasis to those matters which are significant in respect of Greencoat UK Wind PLC and its subsidiary undertakings when viewed as a whole.

