GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC (UKW)
Greencoat UK Wind : Half Year Report, NAV & Dividend Announcement

07/27/2018 | 08:17am CEST
RNS Number : 9309V
Greencoat UK Wind PLC
27 July 2018

27 July 2018

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN.

GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC(the "Company")

Half year results to 30 June 2018, Net Asset Value and Dividend Announcement

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is the leading listed renewable infrastructure fund,invested in UK wind farms. The Company's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio in the long term on a real basis through reinvestment of excess cash flow and the prudent use of gearing.

Highlights

· The Group's investments generated951GWh of electricity.

· Net cash generation (Group and wind farm SPVs) was £67.4 million.

· Acquisition of Brockaghboy and an additional interest in Clyde increased the portfolio to 30 wind farm investments, net generating capacity to 785MW and GAV to £1,684.9 million as at 30 June 2018.

· Issuance of further shares raising £118.8 million in May 2018.

· The Company declared total dividends of 3.38 pence per share with respect to the period.

· £395 million outstanding borrowings as at 30 June 2018, equivalent to 23 per cent. of GAV.

Commenting on today's results, Tim Ingram, Chairman of Greencoat UK Wind, said:

"We are pleased to report continued solid performance of our portfolio, with good cash generation, an increase in the dividend and strong dividend cover.

"During the period, we invested a further £277 million, increasing net generating capacity to 785MW. Acquiring Brockaghboy, a 47.5MW wind farm in Northern Ireland, and exercising our option to increase our shareholding in the Clyde wind farms demonstrates the breadth of investment opportunities available to us given our scale.

"We were also pleased with the strong support shown by both existing and new investors in May's oversubscribed share placing. With gearing at 23% of GAV, we are well placed to take advantage of the attractive pipeline of growth opportunities available to us."

NAV

The Company announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2018 is £1,289.9 million (114.1 pence per share). The Company's June 2018 Factsheet is available on the Company's website,www.greencoat-ukwind.com.

Dividend Announcement

The Company also announces a quarterly dividend of 1.69 pence per share in respect of the period from 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018.

Dividend Timetable

Ex-dividend date: 9 August 2018

Record date: 10 August 2018

Payment date: 24 August 2018

Key Metrics

As at 30 June 2018:

Market Capitalisation

£1,415.8 million

Share price

125.2pence

Dividends with respect to the period

£36.5 million

Dividends with respect to the period per share

3.38 pence

GAV

£1,684.9 million

NAV

£1,289.9 million

NAV per share

114.1 pence

Details of the conference call for analysts and investors:

There will be a conference call at 9.00am today for analysts and investors. To register for the event please notify Headland, either by email to[email protected]or by telephone on +44 (0)20 3805 4822.

Presentation materials will be posted on the Company's website,www.greencoat-ukwind.com, from 9.00am.

For further information, please contact:

Greencoat UK Wind PLC 020 7832 9400

Stephen Lilley

Laurence Fumagalli

Tom Rayner

Headland 020 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse

Rob Walker

All capitalised terms are defined in the list of defined terms below unless separately defined.

Chairman's Statement

I am pleased to present the Half Year Report of Greencoat UK Wind PLC for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Performance

Despite a strong first quarter, portfolio generation for the period was 6 per cent. below budget at 951GWh, mainly due to lower wind speeds in May and June. Wholesale electricity prices have been higher than budget, and net cash generated by the Group and wind farm SPVs was on budget at £67.4 million, providing strong cover of 2.0x dividends paid during the period.

Dividends and Returns

The Company's aim is to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation while preserving capital on a real basis. In line with our stated target of 6.76 pence per share for 2018, the Company has paid a quarterly dividend of 1.69 pence per share with respect to Q1 2018 and has declared a dividend of the same amount per share with respect to Q2 2018, giving a total of 3.38 pence per share for the period (compared to 3.245 pence per share for the first half of 2017). NAV per share increased in the period from 109.6 pence per share (ex-dividend) on 31 December 2017 to 112.4 pence per share (ex-dividend) on 30 June 2018.

Acquisitions and Equity Issuance

During the period, the Group invested £277 million in 2 acquisitions, increasing net generating capacity to 785MW. In March, the Group acquired the 47.5MW Brockaghboy wind farm in Northern Ireland and in May, it exercised its option to increase its shareholding in the Clyde wind farms to 28.2 per cent..

In order to support the continuing growth of the Company, in May we issued 102 million new shares at 117 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of £119 million in an oversubscribed and NAV accretive share placing.

Gearing

At the start of the period, Group borrowings amounted to £265 million (19 per cent. of GAV). Following the acquisitions and equity issuance in the period, as at 30 June 2018, Group borrowings amounted to £395 million (23 per cent. of GAV), of which £150 million was fixed rate term debt.

The Group will generally avoid using non-recourse debt at wind farm level and aims to keep overall Group level borrowings at a prudent level (the maximum is 40 per cent. of GAV) to reduce risk, while ensuring that the Group is always fully invested thus using shareholders' capital efficiently. Over the medium term we would expect gearing to be between 20 and 30 per cent. of GAV.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

As detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2017, the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are as follows:

· dependence on the Investment Manager;

· financing risk; and

· risk of investment returns becoming unattractive.

Also, as detailed in the Company's Annual Report to 31 December 2017, the principal risks and uncertainties affecting the investee companies are as follows:

· changes in government policy on renewable energy;

· a decline in the market price of electricity;

· risk of low wind resource;

· lower than expected life span of the wind turbines; and

· health and safety and the environment.

Further information in relation to these principal risks and uncertainties, which are unchanged from 31 December 2017 and remain the most likely to affect the Group in the second half of the year, may be found on pages 5 to 7 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Outlook

Electricity generation from wind is the most widely deployed renewable energy technology available in the UK and has matured from being a somewhat unusual form of generation into becoming one of the key providers of electricity: on average, over 15 per cent. of the UK's electricity demand is now being supplied by wind energy and by 2020, over 30 per cent. of the UK's electricity demand should be met from renewable sources (of which wind is the dominant component).

The Company is therefore investing in a mature and growing market, and the Board believes that there should continue to be further opportunities for investments that are beneficial to shareholders. Nonetheless, the Company will continue to maintain a strictly disciplined approach to acquisitions, only investing when it is considered to be in the interests of shareholders to do so.

Tim Ingram

Chairman

26 July 2018

Investment Manager's Report Investment Portfolio

Portfolio as at 30 June 2018:

Wind Farm

Turbines

Operator

PPA

Total MW

Ownership Stake

Net MW

Bicker Fen

Senvion

EDF

EDF

26.7

80%

21.3

Bin Mountain

GE

SSE

SSE

9.0

100%

9.0

Bishopthorpe

Senvion

BayWa

Axpo

16.4

100%

16.4

Braes of Doune

Vestas

DNV-GL

Centrica

72.0

50%

36.0

Brockaghboy

Nordex

Wood

SSE

47.5

100%

47.5

Carcant

Siemens

SSE

SSE

6.0

100%

6.0

Clyde

Siemens

SSE

SSE

522.4

28.2%

147.3

Corriegarth

Enercon

Wind Prospect

Centrica

69.5

100%

69.5

Cotton Farm

Senvion

BayWa

Sainsbury's

16.4

100%

16.4

Deeping St. Nicholas

Senvion

EDF

EDF

16.4

80%

13.1

Drone Hill

Nordex

BayWa

Statkraft

28.6

51.6%

14.8

Earl's Hall Farm

Senvion

BayWa

Sainsbury's

10.3

100%

10.3

Glass Moor

Senvion

EDF

EDF

16.4

80%

13.1

Kildrummy

Enercon

BayWa

Sainsbury's

18.4

100%

18.4

Langhope Rig

GE

Natural Power

Centrica

16.0

100%

16.0

Lindhurst

Vestas

RWE

RWE

9.0

49%

4.4

Little Cheyne Court

Nordex

RWE

RWE

59.8

41%

24.5

Maerdy

Siemens

DNV-GL

Statkraft

24.0

100%

24.0

Middlemoor

Vestas

RWE

RWE

54.0

49%

26.5

North Hoyle

Vestas

RWE

RWE

60.0

100%

60.0

North Rhins

Vestas

DNV-GL

E.ON

22.0

51.6%

11.4

Red House

Senvion

EDF

EDF

12.3

80%

9.8

Red Tile

Senvion

EDF

EDF

24.6

80%

19.7

Rhyl Flats

Siemens

RWE

RWE

90.0

24.95%

22.5

Screggagh

Nordex

SSE

Energia

20.0

100%

20.0

Sixpenny Wood

Senvion

BayWa

Statkraft

20.5

51.6%

10.6

Slieve Divena

Nordex

SSE

SSE

30.0

100%

30.0

Stroupster

Enercon

BayWa

BT

29.9

100%

29.9

Tappaghan

GE

SSE

SSE

28.5

100%

28.5

Yelvertoft

Senvion

BayWa

Statkraft

16.4

51.6%

8.5

Total (1)

785.2

(1)Numbers do not cast owing to rounding of (0.2)MW.

Portfolio Performance

Portfolio generation for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was 951GWh, 6 per cent. below budget owing to low wind resource in Q2 (Q1 generation was above budget).

Overall portfolio availability was in line with budget. Notable issues were:

· lower than budgeted availability at Maerdy due to blade repairs as a result of a Siemens worldwide serial defect affecting 3 out of 8 turbines;

· lower than budgeted availability at Kildrummy due to blade heating issues and icing over the winter period which have now been successfully remedied; and

· lower than budgeted availability at Cotton Farm due to background noise monitoring which was completed in June.

During the period, various turbine operation and maintenance contracts and operational management agreements were renewed or replaced at lower than budgeted cost.

Health and Safety

There were no major incidents in the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Acquisitions

On 7 March 2018, the Group invested £163.9 million (including acquisition costs, excluding acquired cash) to acquire 100 per cent. of the 47.5MW Brockaghboy wind farm from ERG.

On 30 May 2018, the Group exercised its option to invest £113.1 million (including acquisition costs, excluding acquired cash) to acquire a further 8.4 per cent. of the 522.4MW Clyde wind farms from SSE, bringing the Group's total holding to 28.2 per cent..

In addition, on 2 February 2018, the Group paid £0.4 million to EDF as a post completion working capital adjustment in relation to the acquisition of Bicker Fen, Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile wind farms in October 2017.

Total acquisitions in the period thus amounted to £277.4 million.

Financial Performance

Power prices during the period were above budget. The average N2EX Day Ahead auction price was £52.65/MWh.

Below budget portfolio generation and above budget power prices contributed to cash generation in line with budget.

Dividend cover for thesix months ended 30 June 2018 was 2.0x, in line with expectations.

Cash balances (Group and wind farm SPVs) increased by £2.4 million to £44.1 million over the period.

Group and wind farm SPV cash flows

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

£'000

Net cash generation

67,411

Dividends paid

(34,088)

Acquisitions (1)

(276,115)

Acquisition costs

(1,201)

Equity issuance

118,845

Equity issuance costs

(1,898)

Net drawdown under debt facilities

130,000

Upfront finance costs

(575)

Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs)

2,379

Opening cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs)

41,696

Closing cash balance (Group and wind farm SPVs)

44,075

Net cash generation

67,411

Dividends

34,088

Dividend cover

2.0x

(1)Excludes acquired cash, includes £0.4 million EDF working capital adjustment.

The following two tables provide further detail in relation to net cash generation of £67.4 million:

Net Cash Generation - Breakdown

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

£'000

Revenue

109,736

Operating expenses

(26,635)

Tax

(1,890)

Other

(3,934)

Wind farm cashflow

77,277

Management fee

(5,947)

Operating expenses

(799)

Ongoing finance costs

(5,441)

Other

1,029

Group cashflow

(11,158)

VAT (Group and wind farm SPVs)

1,292

Net cash generation

67,411

Net Cash Generation - Reconciliation to Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

£'000

Net cash flows from operating activities (1)

60,743

Movement in cash balances of wind farm SPVs (2)

3,700

Repayment of shareholder loan investment (1)

8,409

Finance costs (1)

(6,016)

Upfront finance costs (3)

575

Net cash generation

67,411

(1)Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(2)Note 8 to the Financial Statements (excludes acquired cash)

(3)Note 12 to the Financial Statements

Investment Performance

The NAV as at 30 June 2018 was £1,289.9 million (114.1 pence per share).

Opening NAV 31 December 2017

£1,144.0m

Investment in new assets

+£277.4m

Movement in DCF valuation

-£5.3m

Movement in cash (Group and wind farm SPVs)

+£2.4m

Movement in other relevant assets/liabilities

+£1.3m

Movement in Aggregate Group Debt

-£130.0m

Closing NAV 30 June 2018

£1,289.9m(1)

(1)Numbers do not cast owing to rounding of £0.1 million.

A dividend of £16.7 million (1.6225 pence per share) was paid in February 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 31 December 2017 and a dividend of £17.4 million (1.69 pence per share) was paid in May 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

A dividend of £19.1 million (1.69 pence per share) will be paid on 24 August 2018 with respect to the quarter ended 30 June 2018.

pence per share

NAV as at 31 December 2017

111.2

Less February 2018 dividend

(1.6)

NAV as at 31 December 2017 (ex dividend)

109.6

NAV as at 30 June 2018

114.1

Less August 2018 dividend

(1.7)

NAV as at 30 June 2018 (ex dividend)

112.4

Movement in NAV (ex dividend)

2.8

The share price as at 30 June 2018 was 125.2 pence, representing a 9.8 per cent. premium to NAV.

Reconciliation of Statutory Net Assets to Reported NAV


30 June 2018


31 December 2017

£'000

£'000

DCF valuation

1,642,097

1,369,950

Cash (wind farm SPVs)

41,096

35,774

Fair value of investments

1,683,193

1,405,724

Cash (Group)

2,979

5,922

Other relevant liabilities

(1,257)

(2,606)

GAV

1,684,915

1,409,040

Aggregate Group Debt

(395,000)

(265,000)

NAV

1,289,915

1,144,040

Reconciling items

-

-

Statutory net assets

1,289,915

1,144,040

Shares in issue

1,130,794,986

1,028,514,652

NAV per share (pence)

114.1

111.2

Gearing

As at 30 June 2018, the Group had £395 million of debt outstanding, equating to 23 per cent. of GAV.

Debt outstanding comprised term debt of £150 million (together with associated interest rate swaps) plus £245 million drawn under the Group's revolving credit facility.

All borrowing is at the Company level (no asset level debt).

Outlook

There are currently 20GW of operating UK wind farms (13GW onshore plus 7GW offshore). Installed capacity is set to grow to 14GW onshore plus 12GW offshore by 2021. In monetary terms, the secondary market for operating UK wind farms is approximately £50 billion, increasing to £75 billion by 2021. The Group currently has a market share of approximately 3 per cent.. The average age of the portfolio is 5 years (the same as at listing in March 2013).

The key value driver affecting operating UK wind farms is the wholesale power price. In general, independent forecasters expect the UK wholesale power price to rise in real terms, driven by higher gas and carbon prices. The long term power price forecast is updated each quarter and reflected in the reported NAV.

The Company does not expect any material change to its business as a result of the UK exiting the European Union. Being solely UK focused and deliberately low risk, all of the Group's assets and liabilities are within the UK and sterling denominated. In addition, the regulatory regime under which the assets operate is robust, longstanding and rooted in UK legislation.

In general, the outlook for the Group is very encouraging, with proven operational and financial performance from the existing portfolio combined with a healthy pipeline of attractive further investment opportunities.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The Directors acknowledge responsibility for the interim results and approve this Half Year Report. The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

a) the condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities and financial position and the profit of the Group as required by DTR 4.2.4R;

b) the interim management report, included within the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report, includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R, being the significant events of the first half of the year and the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

c) the condensed financial statements include a fair review of the related party transactions, as required by DTR 4.2.8R.

The Responsibility Statement has been approved by the Board.

Tim Ingram

Chairman

26 July 2018

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Note

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Return on investments

3

75,471

40,617

Other income

374

286

Total income and gains

75,845

40,903

Operating expenses

4

(7,072)

(5,244)

Investment acquisition costs

(1,347)

(551)

Operating profit

67,426

35,108

Finance expense

12

(5,585)

(2,705)

Profit for the period before tax

61,841

32,403

Tax credit

5

159

176

Profit for the period after tax

62,000

32,579

Profit and total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

62,000

32,579

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted earnings from continuing operations in the period (pence)

6

5.90

4.42

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

As at 30 June 2018

Note

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

£'000

£'000

Non current assets

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

8

1,683,193

1,405,724

1,683,193

1,405,724

Current assets

Receivables

10

496

1,482

Cash and cash equivalents

2,979

5,922

3,475

7,404

Current liabilities

Payables

11

(1,753)

(4,088)

Net current assets

1,722

3,316

Non current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

12

(395,000)

(265,000)

Net assets

1,289,915

1,144,040

Capital and reserves

Called up share capital

14

11,308

10,285

Share premium account

14

945,466

828,526

Other distributable reserves

70,623

104,711

Retained earnings

262,518

200,518

Total shareholders' funds

1,289,915

1,144,040

Net assets per share (pence)

15

114.1

111.2

Authorised for issue by the Board on 26 July 2018 and signed on its behalf by:

Tim Ingram Shonaid Jemmett-Page

Chairman Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

Note

Share capital

Share premium

Other distributable reserves

Retained earnings

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Opening net assets attributable to shareholders (1 January 2018)

10,285

828,526

104,711

200,518

1,144,040

Issue of share capital

14

1,023

118,622

-

-

119,645

Share issue costs

14

-

(1,682)

-

-

(1,682)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

62,000

62,000

Interim dividends paid in the period

7

-

-

(34,088)

-

(34,088)

Closing net assets attributable to shareholders

11,308

945,466

70,623

262,518

1,289,915

Thetotal reserves distributable by way of a dividend as at 30 June 2018 were £277,949,908.

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

Share capital

Share premium

Other distributable reserves

Retained earnings

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

Opening net assets attributable to shareholders (1 January 2017)

7,367

495,110

157,011

140,650

800,138

Issue of share capital

6

680

-

-

686

Share issue costs

-

(24)

-

-

(24)

Profit and total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

32,579

32,579

Interim dividends paid in the period

-

-

(23,645)

-

(23,645)

Closing net assets attributable to shareholders

7,373

495,766

133,366

173,229

809,734

Thetotal reserves distributable by way of a dividend as at 30 June 2017 were £264,061,571.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Note

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Net cash flows from operating activities

16

60,743

26,917

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of investments

(277,737)

(86,900)

Investment acquisition costs

(1,201)

(158)

Repayment of shareholder loan investments

8

8,409

8,404

Net cash flows from investing activities

(270,529)

(78,654)

Cash flows from financing activities

Issue of share capital

14

118,845

-

Payment of issue costs

(1,898)

(198)

Amounts drawn down on loan facilities

12

150,000

75,000

Amounts repaid on loan facilities

12

(20,000)

-

Finance costs

(6,016)

(2,479)

Dividends paid

7

(34,088)

(23,645)

Net cash flows from financing activities

206,843

48,678

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(2,943)

(3,059)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

5,922

5,860

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

2,979

2,801

The accompanying notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

1. Significant accounting policies Basis of accounting

The condensed consolidated financial statements included in this Half Year Report have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". With the exception of IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" as disclosed below, the same accounting policies, presentation and methods of computation are followed in these condensed consolidated financial statements as were applied in the preparation of the Group's consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017 and are expected to continue to apply in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018.

IFRS 9 was issued to replace IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement" and became effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018 and has been first adopted in these financial statements. The Group's financial instruments predominantly comprise equity investments held at fair value and financial liabilities held at amortised cost. The accounting treatment for these financial instruments is consistent under both IAS 39 and IFRS 9, therefore the introduction of IFRS 9 has had no impact on the reported results and financial position of the Group.

The Group's consolidated annual financial statements were prepared on the historic cost basis, as modified for the measurement of certain financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss, and in accordance with IFRS to the extent that they have been adopted by the EU and with those parts of the Companies Act 2006 applicable to companies under IFRS.

These condensed financial statements do not include all information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2017. The audited annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report thereon was unmodified.

Review

This Half Year Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) (UK) or International Standard on Review Engagements (ISREs).

Going concern

After making enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the interim financial statements.

Segmental reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision maker. The chief operating decision maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the Board of Directors, as a whole. The key measure of performance used by the Board to assess the Group's performance and to allocate resources is the total return on the Group's net assets, as calculated under IFRS, and therefore no reconciliation is required between the measure of profit or loss used by the Board and that contained in the financial statements. For management purposes, the Group is organised into one main operating segment, which invests in wind farm assets. All of the Group's income is generated within the UK. All of the Group's non current assets are located in the UK.

Seasonal and cyclical variations

The Group's results do not vary significantly during reporting periods as a result of seasonal activity.

2. Investment management fees

Under the terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Manager is entitled to a combination of a Cash Fee and an Equity Element from the Company.

The Cash Fee and Equity Element are calculated quarterly in advance, as disclosed on page 55 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

Investment management fees paid or accrued in the period were as follows:

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Cash Fee

5,391

3,871

Equity Element

750

652

6,141

4,523

As at 30 June 2018, total amounts payable to the Investment Manager were £nil (31 December 2017: £605,632).

3. Return on investments

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Dividends received (note 17)

64,059

29,145

Interest on shareholder loan investment received (note 17)

3,230

1,534

Gain on adjustment to purchase price of investment (note 8)

-

2,600

Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 8)

8,182

7,338

75,471

40,617

4. Operating expenses

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Management fees (note 2)

6,141

4,523

Group and SPV administration fees

302

245

Non-executive Directors' fees

117

113

Other expenses

470

328

Fees to the Company's Auditor:

for audit of the statutory financial statements

38

31

for other audit related services

4

4

7,072

5,244

The fees to the Company's Auditor includes £3,700 (30 June 2017: £3,700) payable in relation to a limited review of the Half Year Report and estimated accruals proportioned across the year for the audit of the statutory financial statements.

5. Taxation

Taxable income during the period was offset by management expenses and the tax charge for the period ended 30 June 2018 is £nil (30 June 2017: £nil). The Group has tax losses carried forward available to offset against current and future profits as at 30 June 2018 of £12,059,423 (30 June 2017: £7,654,199).

During the period, £1,169,209 (30 June 2017: £1,073,321) was received as compensation for corporation tax losses surrendered by way of consortium relief from investee companies. This comprised £1,010,693 recognised as a receivable as at 31 December 2017 and £158,516 (30 June 2017: £176,000) recognised as a tax credit in the period.

6. Earnings per share

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company - £'000

62,000

32,579

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

1,050,806,626

737,055,098

Basic and diluted earnings from continuing operations in the period (pence)

5.90

4.42

Dilution of the earnings per share as a result of the Equity Element of the investment management fee as disclosed in note 2 does not have a material impact on the basic earnings per share.

7. Dividends declared with respect to the period

Interim dividends paid during the period ended 30 June 2018

Dividend per share

Total dividend

pence

£'000

With respect to the quarter ended 31 December 2017

1.6225

16,694

With respect to the quarter ended 31 March 2018

1.6900

17,394

3.3125

34,088

Interim dividends declared after 30 June 2018 and not accrued in the period

Dividend per share

Total dividend

pence

£'000

With respect to the quarter ended 30 June 2018

1.6900

19,116

1.6900

19,116

As disclosed in note 18, on 26 July 2018, the Board approved a dividend of 1.69 pence per share in relation to the quarter ended 30 June 2018, bringing the total dividends declared with respect to the period to 3.38 pence per share. The record date for the dividend is 10 August 2018 and the payment date is 24 August 2018.

8. Investments at fair value through profit or loss

For the period ended 30 June 2018

Loans

Equity interest

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Opening balance

114,559

1,291,165

1,405,724

Additions (1)

45,945

231,751

277,696

Repayment of shareholder loan investments (note 17)

(8,409)

-

(8,409)

Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 3)

(935)

9,117

8,182

151,160

1,532,033

1,683,193

(1)The loan addition includes capitalised interest of £1,015,958.

For the period ended 30 June 2017

Loans

Equity interest

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

Opening balance

107,673

787,118

894,791

Additions

-

87,177

87,177

Repayment of shareholder loan investment (note 17)

(8,404)

-

(8,404)

Adjustment to purchase price of investment

-

(2,600)

(2,600)

Gain on adjustment to purchase price of investment (note 3)

-

2,600

2,600

Unrealised movement in fair value of investments (note 3)

1,450

5,888

7,338

100,719

880,183

980,902

The unrealised movement in fair value of investments of the Group during the period was made up as follows:

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Decrease in DCF valuation of investments

(5,274)

(7,977)

Repayment of shareholder loan investments (note 17)

8,409

8,404

Movement in cash balances of SPVs

3,700

6,374

Acquisition costs

1,347

537

8,182

7,338

Fair value measurements

As disclosed on pages 58 and 59of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017, IFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" requires disclosure of fair value measurement by level. The level of fair value hierarchy within the financial assets or financial liabilities ranges from level 1 to level 3 and is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement.

The fair value of the Group's investments is ultimately determined by the underlying fair values of the SPV investments. Due to their nature, they are always expected to be classified as level 3 as the investments are not traded and contain unobservable inputs. There have been no transfers between levels during the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Sensitivity analysis

The fair value of the Group's investments is £1,683,193,485 (31 December 2017: £1,405,724,491). The analysis below is provided in order to illustrate the sensitivity of the fair value of investments to an individual input, while all other variables remain constant. The Board considers these changes in inputs to be within reasonable expected ranges. This is not intended to imply the likelihood of change or that possible changes in value would be restricted to this range.

Input

Base case

Change in input

Change in fair value of investments

Change in NAV per share

£'000

pence

Discount rate

7.7 per cent.

+ 0.5 per cent.

(56,319)

(5.0)

- 0.5 per cent.

59,700

5.3

Energy yield

P50

10 year P90

(100,785)

(8.9)

10 year P10

100,632

8.9

Power price

Forecast by leading consultant

- 10 per cent.

(110,608)

(9.8)

+ 10 per cent.

110,441

9.8

Long term inflation rate

3.0 per cent.

- 0.5 per cent.

(66,938)

(5.9)

+ 0.5 per cent.

70,826

6.3

The sensitivities above are assumed to be independent of each other. Combinedsensitivities are not presented.

The base case asset life assumption is 25 years. An asset life sensitivity is not presented owing to the difficulty in quantifying various associated valuation drivers, including: ability to extend the lease term; ability to extend planning permission; commercial terms attaching to any lease extension; operating and maintenance costs associated with longer life; decommissioning costs; and scrap value. Notwithstanding the difficulty in quantification, the Investment Manager considers asset life extension to be a significant potential upside to the Group. Asset life is also highlighted as a principal risk and uncertainty on page 7of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

9. Unconsolidated subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures

The following table shows subsidiaries of the Group. As the Company is regarded as an investment entity under IFRS, these subsidiaries have not been consolidated in the preparation of the financial statements:

Investment

Place of Business

Ownership Interest as at
30 June 2018

Bin Mountain

Northern Ireland

100%

Bishopthorpe

England

100%

Brockaghboy

Northern Ireland

100%

Carcant

Scotland

100%

Corriegarth

Scotland

100%

Corriegarth Holdings(1)

Scotland

100%

Cotton Farm

England

100%

Earl's Hall Farm

England

100%

Kildrummy

Scotland

100%

Langhope Rig

Scotland

100%

Maerdy

Wales

100%

North Hoyle

Wales

100%

Screggagh

Northern Ireland

100%

Slieve Divena

Northern Ireland

100%

Stroupster

Scotland

100%

Tappaghan

Northern Ireland

100%

Bicker Fen

England

80%

Fenlands(2)

England

80%

Drone Hill

Scotland

51.6%

North Rhins

Scotland

51.6%

Sixpenny Wood

England

51.6%

Yelvertoft

England

51.6%

SYND Holdco(3)

UK

51.6%

(1)The Group's investment in Corriegarth is held through Corriegarth Holdings.

(2)The Group's investments in Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile are held through Fenlands.

(3)The Group's investments in Drone Hill, North Rhins, Sixpenny Wood and Yelvertoft are held through SYND Holdco.

The following table shows associates and joint ventures of the Group which have been recognised at fair value as permitted by IAS 28 "Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures":

Investment

Place of Business

Ownership Interest as at
30 June 2018

Braes of Doune

Scotland

50%

ML Wind(1)

England

49%

Little Cheyne Court

England

41%

Clyde

Scotland

28.2%

Rhyl Flats

Wales

24.95%

(1)The Group's investments in Middlemoor and Lindhurst are 49 per cent. (31 December 2017: 49 per cent.). These are held through ML Wind.

As disclosed in note 17, during the period, Holdco advanced a loan to Clyde of £44,929,350 (30 June 2017: £nil). The loan accrues interest at a rate of 5.8 per cent. per annum.

Security deposits and guarantees provided by the Group on behalf of its investments are disclosed on page 61 of theCompany'sAnnual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017. There were no changes to these security deposits and guarantees in the period.

10. Receivables

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

£'000

£'000

VAT receivable

339

369

Prepayments

104

73

Other receivables

53

29

Amounts due as consideration for investee company tax losses

-

1,011

496

1,482

11. Payables

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

£'000

£'000

Loan interest payable

858

1,193

Commitment fee payable

51

147

VAT payable

369

201

Share issue costs payable

52

268

Acquisition costs payable

146

-

Other payables

277

679

Amounts due to SPVs

-

994

Investment management fee payable

-

606

1,753

4,088

12. Loans and borrowings

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

£'000

£'000

Opening balance

265,000

100,000

Revolving credit facility

Drawdowns

100,000

500,000

Repayments

(20,000)

(335,000)

Term debt facility

Drawdowns

50,000

-

Closing balance

395,000

265,000

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six

months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Loan interest

4,700

1,929

Facility arrangement fees

550

-

Commitment fees

240

706

Other facility fees

70

70

Professional fees

25

-

Finance expense

5,585

2,705

The loan balances as at 30 June 2018 have not been revalued to reflect amortised cost, as the amounts are not materially different from the outstanding balances.

There are no changes to the terms of the revolving credit facility as disclosed on page 63 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

As at 30 June 2018, accrued interest on the revolving credit facility was £30,216 (31 December 2017: £613,688) and the outstanding commitment fee payable was £51,199 (31 December 2017: £146,651).

On 6 March 2018, the Company extended its term debt facility with CBA by £50,000,000 together with an associated interest rate swap, which expires on 6 March 2025. The margin for the extended amount of £50,000,000 is 1.55 per cent. and the swap fixed rate is 1.5265 per cent. per annum. The balance on the term debt facility as at 30 June 2018 was £150,000,000 and the terms for the initial facility of £100,000,000 remain unchanged from those disclosed on page 63 of the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017.

As at 30 June 2018, accrued interest on the term debt facility and associated swap was £827,344 (31 December 2017: £579,615).

13. Contingencies

At the time of acquisition, wind farms which had less than 12 months' operational data may have had a wind energy true-up applied, whereby the purchase price for these wind farms may be adjusted (up or down) so that it is based on a 2 year operational record, once the operational data has become available.

The following 2 wind energy true-ups remain outstanding and the maximum adjustment under each are as follows: Clyde Extension £4,747,094; and Corriegarth £9,069,293.

14. Share capital - ordinary shares of £0.01

Date

Issued and fully paid

Number of shares issued

Share capital

Share premium

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

1 January 2018

1,028,514,652

10,285

828,526

838,811

Shares issued to the Investment Manager

1 February 2018

True-up of 2017 Equity Element

38,526

1

49

50

1 February 2018

Q1 2018 Equity Element

337,133

3

372

375

8 May 2018

Q2 2018 Equity Element

327,980

3

372

375

703,639

7

793

800

Other

22 May 2018

Share issue

101,576,695

1,016

117,829

118,845

22 May 2018

Less share issue costs

-

-

(1,682)

(1,682)

30 June 2018

1,130,794,986

11,308

945,466

956,774

15. Net assets per share

30 June 2018

31 December 2017

Net assets - £'000

1,289,915

1,144,040

Number of ordinary shares issued

1,130,794,986

1,028,514,652

Total net assets - pence

114.1

111.2

16. Reconciliation of operating profit for the period to net cash from operating activities

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Operating profit for the period

67,426

35,108

Adjustments for:

Movement in fair value of investments (notes 3 & 8)

(8,182)

(7,338)

Adjustment to purchase price of investments (note 8)

-

(2,600)

Investment acquisition costs

1,347

551

Decrease in receivables

17

2,505

Decrease in payables

(1,784)

(3,034)

Equity Element of Investment Manager's fee (note 2)

750

652

Consideration for investee company tax losses

1,169

1,073

Net cash flows from operating activities

60,743

26,917

17. Related party transactions

During the period, the Company increased its loan to Holdco by £246,813,240 (30 June 2017: £75,000,000) and Holdco made repayments of £46,076,035 (30 June 2017: £35,746,585). The amount outstanding at the period end was £873,254,470 (31 December 2017: £672,517,265).

During the period, Holdco increased its shareholder loan to Clyde by £44,929,350(30 June 2017: £nil). The loan accrues interest at a rate of 5.8 per cent. per annum. The Group received loan capital repayments of £8,408,607 (30 June 2017: £8,403,600) and loan interest repayments of £3,229,921 (30 June 2017: £1,533,723) during the period from Clyde and the balance as at 30 June 2018 was £151,159,926 (31 December 2017: £112,906,047).

During the period, £198,000(30 June 2017: £176,000) was received from Little Cheyne Court, £873,835 (30 June 2017: £897,321) was received from Braes of Doune and £97,374 (30 June 2017: £nil) was received from SYND Holdcoas compensation for corporation tax losses surrendered via consortium relief through the Group.

The below table shows dividends received in the period from the Group's investments.

For the six months ended
30 June 2018

For the six months ended
30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

Corriegarth Holdings (1)

5,951

-

Fenlands(2)

5,696

-

ML Wind (3)

4,753

2,764

Rhyl Flats

4,466

2,994

SYND Holdco (4)

4,185

3,792

Stroupster

3,954

3,717

North Hoyle

3,757

-

Kildrummy

3,234

2,013

Maerdy

2,990

1,930

Tappaghan

2,594

2,052

Little Cheyne Court

2,501

1,960

Cotton Farm

2,375

1,725

Braes of Doune

2,315

2,214

Slieve Divena

2,281

-

Bishopthorpe

2,211

-

Langhope Rig

2,080

168

Brockaghboy

1,919

-

Screggagh

1,767

1,500

Earl's Hall Farm

1,612

920

Bicker Fen

1,480

-

Bin Mountain

1,053

757

Carcant

885

639

64,059

29,145

(1)The Group's investment in Corriegarth is held through Corriegarth Holdings.

(2)The Group's investments in Deeping St. Nicholas, Glass Moor, Red House and Red Tile are held through Fenlands.

(3)The Group's investments in Middlemoor and Lindhurst are held through ML Wind.

(4)The Group's investments in Drone Hill, North Rhins, Sixpenny Wood and Yelvertoft are held through SYND Holdco.

18. Subsequent events

On 26 July 2018, the Board approved a dividend of £19.1 million equivalent to 1.69 pence per share. The record date for the dividend is 10 August 2018 and the payment date is 24 August 2018.

Company Information

Directors (all non-executive)

Registered Company Number

Tim Ingram (Chairman)

08318092

Shonaid Jemmett-Page

William Rickett C.B.

Registered Office

Dan Badger

27-28 Eastcastle Street

Martin McAdam

London W1W 8DH

Investment Manager

Registered Auditor

Greencoat Capital LLP

BDO LLP

3rd Floor, Burdett House

55 Baker Street

15-16 Buckingham Street

London W1U 7EU

London WC2N 6DU

Administrator and Company Secretary

Legal Adviser

Estera Administration (UK) Limited

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

The Innovation Centre

3 More London Riverside

Northern Ireland Science Park

London SE1 2AQ

Queen's Road

Belfast BT3 9DT

Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Depositary

Riverbank House

Estera Depositary (UK) Limited

2 Swan Lane

The Innovation Centre

London EC4R 3BF

Northern Ireland Science Park

Queen's Road

Belfast BT3 9DT

Account Bank

The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited

Registrar

280 Bishopsgate

Link Market Services Limited

London EC2M 4RB

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road

Beckenham

Kent BR3 4TU

Defined Terms

Aggregate Group Debtmeans the Group's proportionate share of outstanding third party borrowings

BDO LLPmeans the Company's Auditor as at the reporting date

Bicker Fenmeans Bicker Fen Windfarm Limited

Bin Mountainmeans Bin Mountain Wind Farm (NI) Limited

Bishopthorpemeans Bishopthorpe Wind Farm Limited

Boardmeans the Directors of the Company

Braes of Dounemeans Braes of Doune Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited

Brockaghboymeans Brockaghboy Windfarm Limited

Carcantmeans Carcant Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited

Cash Feemeans the cash fee that the Investment Manager is entitled to under the Investment Management Agreement

CBAmeans Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Clydemeans Clyde Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited

Clyde Extensionmeans the Clyde extension wind farm developed by SSE adjacent to the original Clyde wind farm

Companymeans Greencoat UK Wind PLC

Corriegarthmeans Corriegarth Wind Energy Limited

Corriegarth Holdingsmeans Corriegarth Wind Energy Holdings Limited

Cotton Farmmeans Cotton Farm Wind Farm Limited

DCFmeans Discounted Cash Flow

Deeping St. Nicholasmeans Deeping St. Nicholas wind farm

Drone Hillmeans Drone Hill Wind Farm Limited

DTRmeans the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook issued by the Financial Conduct Authority

Earl's Hall Farmmeans Earl's Hall Farm Wind Farm Limited

Equity Elementmeans the ordinary shares issued to the Investment Manager under the Investment Management Agreement

EUmeans the European Union

Fenlandsmeans Fenland Windfarms Limited

GAVmeans Gross Asset Value

Glass Moormeans Glass Moor wind farm

Groupmeans Greencoat UK Wind PLC and Greencoat UK Wind Holdco Limited

Holdcomeans Greencoat UK Wind Holdco Limited

IASmeans International Accounting Standard

IFRSmeans International Financial Reporting Standards

Investment Management Agreementmeans the agreement between the Company and the Investment Manager

Investment Managermeans Greencoat Capital LLP

Kildrummymeans Kildrummy Wind Farm Limited

Langhope Rigmeans Langhope Rig Wind Farm Limited

Lindhurstmeans Lindhurst Wind Farm

Little Cheyne Courtmeans Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm Limited

Maerdymeans Maerdy Wind Farm Limited

Middlemoormeans Middlemoor Wind Farm

ML Windmeans ML Wind LLP

NAVmeans Net Asset Value

NAV per Sharemeans the Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share

North Hoylemeans North Hoyle Wind Farm Limited

North Rhinsmeans North Rhins Wind Farm Limited

PPAmeans Power Purchase Agreement entered into by the Group's wind farms

RBCmeans the Royal Bank of Canada

Red Housemeans Red House wind farm

Red Tilemeans Red Tile wind farm

Review Sectionmeans the front end review section of this report (including but not limited to the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report)

Rhyl Flatsmeans Rhyl Flats Wind Farm Limited

RPImeans the Retail Price Index

Screggaghmeans Screggagh Wind Farm Limited

Sixpenny Woodmeans Sixpenny Wood Wind Farm Limited

Slieve Divenameans Slieve Divena Wind Farm Limited

SPVsmeans the Special Purpose Vehicles which hold the Group's investment portfolio of underlying wind farms

Stroupstermeans Stroupster Caithness Wind Farm (Scotland) Limited

SYND Holdcomeans SYND Holdco Limited

Tappaghanmeans Tappaghan Wind Farm (NI) Limited

TSRmeans Total Shareholder Return

UKmeans the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Yelvertoftmeans Yelvertoft Wind Farm Limited

Cautionary Statement

The Review Section of this report has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Company's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. These should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

The Review Section may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors and the Investment Manager concerning, amongst other things, the investment objectives and investment policy, financing strategies, investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, and distribution policy of the Company and the markets in which it invests.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual investment performance, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, distribution policy and the development of its financing strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

Subject to their legal and regulatory obligations, the Directors and the Investment Manager expressly disclaim any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

In addition, the Review Section may include target figures for future financial periods. Any such figures are targets only and are not forecasts.

This Half Year Report has been prepared for the Company as a whole and therefore gives greater emphasis to those matters which are significant in respect of Greencoat UK Wind PLC and its subsidiary undertakings when viewed as a whole.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
IR FKADPPBKDBOB

Disclaimer

Greencoat UK Wind plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 06:16:14 UTC
