Greene King : EAST ANGLIAN BUSINESSES JOIN FORCES FOR EXPORTING SUCCESS

The event, jointly hosted by Greene King and Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, was organised by The Department for International Trade (DIT) as part of their 'Exporting is GREAT campaign'.

Delegates were provided with essential information on the benefits of exporting and the key steps and processes that businesses need to consider when looking to trade abroad.

More than 30 businesses attended and were offered practical advice and case study examples from leading East Anglian exporters such as Greene King. Attendees were also able to draw upon advice from a panel of experts throughout the morning, comprising Jo Churchill MP, Eleanor Bougie-Smith of digital marketing agency Social B, James Bowker of UK Export Finance, Leszek Wysocki from DIT and Richard Cutler, Sales Director at Greene King.

Speaking at the event Jo Churchill MP said: 'I am proud that Suffolk is home to excellent, leading exporting businesses such as Greene King in Bury St Edmunds, C&K Meats in Eye and Burland Technology in Great Blakenham. Building on this success, I want to make sure the whole of Suffolk's dynamic business community is best equipped to trade all over the world.

'For this reason, I am especially delighted to have had the Export Hub here in Bury St Edmunds, to support our businesses and help take Suffolk to the rest of the world!'

Clive Chesser, managing director, Greene King Brewing & Brands added: 'Businesses often stumble at the first huddle when looking to export their products, simply for not having the knowledge of how to get started. With over 30 years of exporting experience across 45 countries we are delighted to support events such as this, sharing best practice and enabling businesses to benefit from the advice of those already established in exporting. We are pleased to co-host this event alongside Jo Churchill MP, helping to promote Suffolk around the world.'