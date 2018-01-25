Log in
GREENE KING (GNK)
Report
Greene King : Trading statement for the 37 weeks to 14 Jan 18

01/25/2018 | 08:09am CET

25th January 2018

CHRISTMAS AND Q3 TRADING UPDATE

Trading statement for the 37weeks to 14thJanuary2018

We traded well over the Christmas period with Pub Company LFL (like-for-like) sales growth of 1.6% for the two weeks covering Christmas and New Year's Eve, in line with the market and against a strong period last year. Excluding the snow impact, LFL sales would have been up 3.4%. We achieved another record breaking Christmas Day in Pub Company with sales of £7.6m, up 2.6% on last year, and 154k meals sold.

Either side of the two Christmas weeks sales were slower, reflecting the tough underlying trading environment and additional snow impact.

Pub Company LFL sales for the first 37 weeks of the year were -1.4%. Drink and room LFL sales were ahead of last year while food LFL sales remained behind last year.

Pub Partners LFL net profit for the first 36 weeks of the year was up 0.2% while Brewing & Brands own-brewed volume was -0.9% for the first 37 weeks, against a weak ale market down 3.0%*.

We remain on track to deliver targeted cost savings of £40-45m this year and our brand optimisation programme continues to deliver attractive returns of 25%. Both our new build and disposal programmes are also on track with six new sites opened and 40 disposals completed in the year-to-date.

Our additional investment to enhance the customer experience, including being more competitive on price, having more team members available at key trading times and strengthening local marketing activity, will help to improve our competitiveness and relative trading performance.

Greene King has industry-leading brands, a strong and flexible balance sheet, and a sustainable dividend, leaving us well placed given the challenging market conditions.

*BBPA May to December 2017

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Greene King plc

Rooney Anand, chief executive officer

Kirk Davis, chief financial officer

Tel: 01284 763222

Finsbury

Alastair Hetherington

Philip Walters

Tel: 0207 251 3801

NOTES FOR EDITORS

· Greene King was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk. It currently employs around 40,000 people across its main trading businesses; Pub Company, Pub Partners and Brewing & Brands.

· It operates 2,903 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland, of which 1,758 are retail pubs, restaurants and hotels, and 1,145 are tenanted, leased and franchised pubs. Its leading retail brands and formats include Hungry Horse, Farmhouse Inns, Chef & Brewer and the Greene King Local Pubs estate. 82% of the estate is either freehold or long leasehold.

· Greene King also brews quality ale brands from its Bury St. Edmunds and Dunbar breweries. Its industry leading portfolio includes Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale and Belhaven Best.

Greene King plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:09:14 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 2 181 M
EBIT 2018 380 M
Net income 2018 194 M
Debt 2018 2 039 M
Yield 2018 6,30%
P/E ratio 2018 8,80
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 1 633 M
Chart GREENE KING
Duration : Period :
Greene King Technical Analysis Chart | GNK | GB00B0HZP136 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GREENE KING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,96  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rooney Anand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Edward Yea Chairman
John Forrest Chief Operating Officer
Kirk Dyson Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Andrew Coupe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENE KING-5.12%2 291
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.93%87 773
COMPASS GROUP PLC-3.44%34 334
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.20%28 903
SODEXO-3.61%20 062
DARDEN RESTAURANTS2.08%12 043
