Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd    0337   KYG4587S1049

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD (0337)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Greenland Hong Kong : Delay in Despatch of Circular In Relation To Connected Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:21am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ၠή࠰ಥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 24 January 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the connected transactions involving issue of new Shares under specific mandate and employee share ownership and incentive plan. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms and expressions defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings when used herein.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others, details of the Connected Subscription Agreements and the Connected Subscriptions contemplated thereunder, a letter from the Independent Board Committee and a letter from the independent financial adviser, both advising on the terms of the Connected Subscription Agreements, and a notice of EGM would be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 February 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular to the Shareholders is expected to be delayed to 14 February 2018.

By order of the Board

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr.Fong Wo, Felix, JP, and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:20:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDIN
11:21aGREENLAND HONG KONG : Delay in Despatch of Circular In Relation To Connected Tra..
PU
01/24GREENLAND HONG KONG : HK to buy stake in Zhaoqing project at Rmb1.86bn
AQ
01/10GREENLAND HONG KONG : Unaudited Operating Statistics for January to December 201..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held o..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Unaudited Operating Statistics for January to November 201..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Form of Proxy For Extraordinary General Meeting (or any ad..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Connected Transactions- Appointment of Connected Persons a..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Delay in Despatch of Circular in Relation to Connected Tra..
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Unaudited Operating Statistics for January to October 2017
PU
2017GREENLAND HONG KONG : Connected Transactions-Appointment of Connected Persons as..
PU
More news
Financials ( CNY)
Sales 2017 20 576 M
EBIT 2017 3 966 M
Net income 2017 2 283 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,12%
P/E ratio 2017 3,47
P/E ratio 2018 4,74
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,35x
Capitalization 7 943 M
Chart GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDIN
Duration : Period :
Greenland Hong Kong Holdin Technical Analysis Chart | 0337 | KYG4587S1049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,27  CNY
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Jun Hou Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Yu Sun GM-Technology Research & Development
Wei Xian Wang Honorary Chairman
Xu Ling Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LTD12.42%1 256
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%54 838
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%27 214
VONOVIA-11.48%21 899
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-9.49%14 555
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.45%14 407
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.