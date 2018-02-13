Greenland Hong Kong : Delay in Despatch of Circular In Relation To Connected Transactions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ၠή࠰ಥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

IN RELATION TO

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 24 January 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the connected transactions involving issue of new Shares under specific mandate and employee share ownership and incentive plan. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms and expressions defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings when used herein.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among others, details of the Connected Subscription Agreements and the Connected Subscriptions contemplated thereunder, a letter from the Independent Board Committee and a letter from the independent financial adviser, both advising on the terms of the Connected Subscription Agreements, and a notice of EGM would be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 13 February 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular to the Shareholders is expected to be delayed to 14 February 2018.

By order of the Board

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited

Chen Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Jun, Mr. Wang Weixian, Mr. Hou Guangjun, Mr. Wu Zhengkui and Ms. Wang Xuling; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheong Ying Chew, Henry, Mr.Fong Wo, Felix, JP, and Mr. Kwan Kai Cheong.