Greenland Hong Kong : Form of Proxy For Extraordinary General Meeting (or any adjournment thereof)

GREENLAND HONG KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED ၠή࠰ಥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 337)

FORM OF PROXY FOR EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(or any adjournment thereof)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of HK$0.50 each in the capital of the abovenamed company ("Company") HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the Chairman of the meeting, or

of as my/our proxy to attend the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) of the Company to be held at 7th Floor, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong on 31 August 2018 at 9:00 a.m. for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the said meeting and at such meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To approve, confirm, authorise and ratify the Haikou Contractor Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder*.

2. To approve, confirm, authorise and ratify the Haikou (Surveying, Design & Construction) Contractor Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder*.

3. To approve, confirm, authorise and ratify the Dianchi Contractor Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder*.

4. To approve, confirm, authorise and ratify the Xuzhou Contractor Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder*.

5. To approve, confirm, authorise and ratify the Zhaoqing Contractor Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder*.

For the full text of the proposed resolutions, please refer to the Notice of EGM.

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTIONS, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorized.

Where there are joint registered holders of any share(s), any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share(s) as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders is present at the meeting, personally or by proxy, then the holder so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of such share(s) shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney or other authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the said meeting or any adjournment thereof.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT