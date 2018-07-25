Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 綠科科技國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greentech Technology International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 22 August 2018 at Suite No. 1B on 9/F, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises five executive directors, namely, Mr. LI Dong, Mr. NIE Dong, Mr. CHEUNG Wai Kuen, Mr. WANG Chuanhu and Ms. XIE Yue; one non-executive director, namely Tan Sri Dato' KOO Yuen Kim P.S.M., D.P.T.J. J.P and three independent non-executive director, namely, Mr. CHI Chi Hung, Kenneth, Mr. ZENG Jin and Mr. TAN Kuang Hwee.

