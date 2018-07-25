Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Greentech Technology International Ltd    0195   KYG5726N1043

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD (0195)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:54am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 綠科科技國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Greentech Technology International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 22 August 2018 at Suite No. 1B on 9/F, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong, for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By the order of the Board

Greentech Technology International Limited

Li Dong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises five executive directors, namely, Mr. LI Dong, Mr. NIE Dong, Mr. CHEUNG Wai Kuen, Mr. WANG Chuanhu and Ms. XIE Yue; one non-executive director, namely Tan Sri Dato' KOO Yuen Kim P.S.M., D.P.T.J. J.P and three independent non-executive director, namely, Mr. CHI Chi Hung, Kenneth, Mr. ZENG Jin and Mr. TAN Kuang Hwee.

Website:http://www.green-technology.com.hk

1

Disclaimer

L’sea Resources International Holdings Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:53:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTER
10:54aGREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board M..
PU
10:54aGREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Production Volu..
PU
06/08GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Poll Result of ..
PU
06/05GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : EKOGRID Solution Approved for Remediation o..
AQ
06/05GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : EKOGRID Solution Approved for Remediation o..
AQ
05/31GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Parijat Industries conferred with Greentech..
AQ
05/24HELIOSPECTRA PUBL : AB to Introduce Next Generation Lightbar at GreenTech Amster..
AQ
05/23GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Proxy Form
PU
05/10GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - List of Directo..
PU
05/10GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of ..
PU
More news
Chart GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Greentech Technology International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Nie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dong Li Chairman
Xiao Bo Lin Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wai Kuen Cheung Executive Director
Chi Hung Chi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LTD-21.26%0
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-12.54%16 442
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO LTD33.96%9 416
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CORPORATION-41.80%3 208
YUNNAN TIN CO., LTD.--.--%2 840
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO LTD-36.30%915
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.