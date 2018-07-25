Greentech Technology International : Announcements and Notices - Production Volume for the Quarter from April to June 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GREENTECH TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 綠科科技國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00195)

PRODUCTION VOLUME FOR THE QUARTER FROM

APRIL TO JUNE 2018

This is a voluntary announcement made by Greentech Technology International Limited (the "Company").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announces the total production summary of Rension Project of Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Limited (the "BMTJV") in which YT Parksong Australia Holding Pty Limited ("YTPAH") owns 50% shareholdings, for the quarter from April to June 2018 (the "Quarter"). Physical outputs for the Quarter are summarised below with corresponding figures for the previous quarter (i.e. from January to March 2018):

Production Summary Units Three months ended 30.06.2018 31.03.2018 Ore Tonnes Mined Ore Grade Mined Tonnes Processed Ore Grade Processed Recovery Tails grade Tin Produced YTPAH's interest 50% Tin Produced t % Sn t % Sn % % t t 222,378 0.98 184,449 1.09 70.41 0.33 1,418 709 207,639 1.22 185,196 1.27 73.37 0.34 1,725 863

Tin production of 1,418 tonnes during the quarter represented a 17.8% decrease by comparing the tin production for the previous quarter. The grade of ore mined for the quarter was 0.98% represented a 19.7% decrease by comparing with the previous quarter. The average quarterly recoveries being 70.41% represented a 4% decrease by comparing with the previous quarter.

Please note that the information in this announcement is derived from the internal management records of BMTJV and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

