GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - ADR (GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, August 23, 2018

08/07/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 23, 2018. 

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 23, 2018).

During the earnings call, the Company plans to discuss certain issues that may be of interest to investors, such as potential impacts on the Company arising from current economic conditions, the hospitality industry environment, on-going trade issues, and the Company's strategies and plans in response to these events.

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International                                        1-412-902-4272

China                                                   4001-201203

US                                                       1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong                                          800-905945 or 852-3018-4992

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until August 30, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in                             1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free                                     1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free                                855-669-9658

Passcode:                                             10123082

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China, the consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value- and quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: [email protected]

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: [email protected]   

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: [email protected]

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-thursday-august-23-2018-300693040.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2018
