GREENVALE ENERGY LTD (GRV)
End-of-day quote  - 07/27
0.029 AUD   +20.83%
08:21aGREENVALE ENERG : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:21aGREENVALE ENERG : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
07/26GREENVALE ENERG : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Greenvale Energy : Appendix 3Z

08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Greenvale Energy Limited

ABN 54 000 743 555

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Michael George Povey

Date of last notice

26 May 2016

Date that director ceased to be director

6 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities Nil

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Nil

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

Nil

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
