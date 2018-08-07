Log in
GREENVALE ENERGY LTD
Greenvale Energy : Director Appointment/Resignation

08/07/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Greenvale Energy Limited

Board Changes

ASX Release

7 August 2018

Greenvale Energy Limited (GRV or the Company), advises that Mr Michael Povey has resigned as a Director with an effective date of 6 August 2018. The Board thanks Mr Povey for his contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

The Board will review its ongoing board composition and update the market as soon as possible on future appointees.

ENDS

For enquiries, please contact:

Vince Fayad

Company Secretary and Director P: +61 414 752 804

[email protected]

REGISTERED OFFICE

T +61 2 8046 2799 | A Suite 6, Level 5, 189 Kent Street, SYDNEY, NSW 2000 | P PO Box 2733, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2001 | E [email protected]

Disclaimer

Greenvale Energy Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:20:10 UTC
