Greenvale Energy : Director Appointment/Resignation

Greenvale Energy Limited

Board Changes

ASX Release

7 August 2018

Greenvale Energy Limited (GRV or the Company), advises that Mr Michael Povey has resigned as a Director with an effective date of 6 August 2018. The Board thanks Mr Povey for his contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

The Board will review its ongoing board composition and update the market as soon as possible on future appointees.

