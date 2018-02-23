Grendene : Share Split

GRENDENE S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF n. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Grendene S.A. ('Grendene') (GRND3), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02 as amended, informs its stockholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, will called an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on April 23, 2018, a proposal to split all three hundred million, 300,720,000 common shares issued by the Company in the proportion of one (1) common share for 3 (three) shares of the same type, without modification of the capital stock, pursuant to art. 12, of Law 6.404/76, which shall remain in the amount of R$1,231,301,604.46, but shall divided into 902,160,000 common shares, nominative, book-entry shares without par value.

As a result of the Split of the Company's shares, if approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the drafting of arts. 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the new number of common shares representing its capital stock.

The purpose of the split, as well as giving the Company's shares greater liquidity, is to: (a) increase the liquidity of the shares; and (b) provide a better level for the quotation of shares issued by the Company in order to make make it easier for small investors to buy shares in Grendene.

Sobral, Brazil, February 22, 2018.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt

Investor Relations Officer

GRENDENE S.A.

1