Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Grendene SA    GRND3   BRGRNDACNOR3

GRENDENE SA (GRND3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Grendene : Share Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 12:27am CET

GRENDENE S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ/MF n. 89.850.341/0001-60 - NIRE Nº. 23300021118-CE

MATERIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Grendene S.A. ('Grendene') (GRND3), in compliance with CVM Instruction 358/02 as amended, informs its stockholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on this date, will called an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on April 23, 2018, a proposal to split all three hundred million, 300,720,000 common shares issued by the Company in the proportion of one (1) common share for 3 (three) shares of the same type, without modification of the capital stock, pursuant to art. 12, of Law 6.404/76, which shall remain in the amount of R$1,231,301,604.46, but shall divided into 902,160,000 common shares, nominative, book-entry shares without par value.

As a result of the Split of the Company's shares, if approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the drafting of arts. 5 and 6 of the Company's Bylaws, to reflect the new number of common shares representing its capital stock.

The purpose of the split, as well as giving the Company's shares greater liquidity, is to: (a) increase the liquidity of the shares; and (b) provide a better level for the quotation of shares issued by the Company in order to make make it easier for small investors to buy shares in Grendene.

Sobral, Brazil, February 22, 2018.

Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt

Investor Relations Officer

GRENDENE S.A.

1

Grendene SA published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 23:26:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRENDENE SA
12:27aGRENDENE : Share Split
PU
01/15GRENDENE : Scheduled date for the Ordinary General Meeting - April 23, 2018
PU
2017GRENDENE : Transfers of shares of the Company and private instrumento f amenment..
PU
2017GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
2017GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
2017GRENDENE : New buyback program for Grendene's Common Shares (GRND3)
PU
2017GRENDENE : 2nd distribution of interim dividends
PU
2017GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
2017GRENDENE SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2017GRENDENE : 1st distribution of interim interest on equity and dividends
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Brazil - An Insider's View 
2017GRENDENE SA (GRDNF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials ( BRL)
Chart GRENDENE SA
Duration : Period :
Grendene SA Technical Analysis Chart | GRND3 | BRGRNDACNOR3 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GRENDENE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudimar Dall'Onder Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Grendene Bartelle Chairman
Francisco Olinto Velo Schmitt Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Renato Ochman Director
Pedro Grendene Bartelle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRENDENE SA4.39%2 736
ADIDAS8.14%46 384
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD11.24%13 585
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD6.34%7 090
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT-1.38%6 623
POU CHEN CORPORATION--.--%3 748
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.