GSUM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Gridsum Holding Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) from April 27,
2017 through April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”)
of the important June 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class
action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gridsum investors under
the federal securities laws.
To join the Gridsum class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1327.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email [email protected]
or [email protected]
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE
According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made
materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
that: (1) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial
reporting; (2) consequently, Gridsum’s financial statements were
inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material
respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the
Company; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum’s public
statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 25, 2018. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1327.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm
or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180520005026/en/