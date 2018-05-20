GSUM ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Gridsum Holding Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action

Log in
05/20/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) from April 27, 2017 through April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 25, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Gridsum investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Gridsum class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1327.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Gridsum’s financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 25, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1327.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 96,7 M
EBIT 2017 -11,3 M
Net income 2017 -
Finance 2017 174 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,21x
EV / Sales 2018 -0,11x
Capitalization 194 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Sheng Qi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Xu Co-President
Feng Li Co-President
Guo Fa Yu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peng Zhang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR-31.15%194
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.57%738 970
RED HAT34.12%28 620
SPLUNK INC40.87%16 653
CITRIX SYSTEMS20.06%14 318
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.28%14 315
