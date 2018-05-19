Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR    GSUM

GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR (GSUM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Gridsum Holding, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline  GSUM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 10:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed againstGridsum Holding, Inc. ("Gridsum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GSUM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 18-cv-03655, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gridsum securities between April 27, 2017 through April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Gridsum securities between April 27, 2017, and April 20, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until June 25, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Gridsum is a holding company that designs and develops sophisticated data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises and government agencies in China. The Company offers software that allows customers to collect and analyze information that is collected, indexed, and stored in an organized manner.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gridsum lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) consequently, Gridsum's financial statements were inaccurate and misleading, and did not fairly present, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Gridsum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 23, 2018, Gridsum issued a press release entitled "Gridsum Reports Suspension of Audit Report on Financial Statements," announcing that its "audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon." According to the press release, Gridsum's auditor identified certain issues in conducting its audit of Gridsum's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Those issues related to "certain revenue recognition, cash flow, cost, expense items, and their underlying documentation which [the auditor] had previously raised" with Gridsum.

On this news, Gridsum's American Depositary Receipt price fell $1.17, or 16.04%, to close at $6.12 on April 23, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR
05/19GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
05/18GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : GSUM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Invest..
AC
05/18GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
AC
05/17GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
AC
05/17GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Grids..
AC
05/16THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of ..
BU
05/16GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR : GSUM Pawar Law Reminds Gridsum Holding Inc. Investor..
AC
05/15GSUM The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
BU
05/14Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Gridsum Holding Inc. of Commenc..
BU
05/14GRIDSUM OBTAINED ISO/IEC 27001 : 2003 Certification
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (04/24/2018) 
04/24Midday Gainers / Losers (04/24/2018) 
04/23TECHNOLOGY - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm (04/23/2018) 
04/23Midday Gainers / Losers (04/23/2018) 
04/23PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (4/23/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 96,7 M
EBIT 2017 -11,3 M
Net income 2017 -
Finance 2017 174 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,21x
EV / Sales 2018 -0,11x
Capitalization 194 M
Chart GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR
Duration : Period :
Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | GSUM | US3981321009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
Managers
NameTitle
Guo Sheng Qi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Xu Co-President
Feng Li Co-President
Guo Fa Yu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Peng Zhang Co-Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIDSUM HOLDING INC - ADR-31.15%194
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.57%738 970
RED HAT34.85%28 620
SPLUNK INC40.09%16 653
CITRIX SYSTEMS20.06%14 318
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.41%14 315
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.