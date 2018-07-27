Grifols : Free Technical Research Reports on Biotech Stocks -- Epizyme, Esperion Therapeutics, Exelixis, and Grifols

NEW YORK, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session at 7,852.18, down 1.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.44% higher, to finish at 25,527.07; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,837.44, slightly dropping 0.30%. This Friday, StockTraderReport.com has released technical reports on the following Biotechnology stocks: Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM), Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR), Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS).

Epizyme

USA-based Epizyme Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 5.02% higher at $13.60 with a total trading volume of 672,193 shares, which is above its three months average volume of 434.97 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 10.57% over the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.06%. Additionally, shares of Epizyme, which discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.92.

On July 03rd, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'.

On July 19th, 2018, Epizyme announced plans to report its Q2 2018 financial results on August 02nd, 2018. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and other business updates. A live webcast will be available under the investor section of the Company's website.

Esperion Therapeutics

On Thursday, shares in USA-headquartered Esperion Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 439,248 shares. The stock ended the session 0.35% lower at $42.83. The Company's shares have advanced 11.94% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 5.95%. Moreover, shares of Esperion Therapeutics, which focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, have an RSI of 56.73.

On July 11th, 2018, research firm Northland Capital downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Exelixis

USA-headquartered Exelixis Inc.'s shares closed the day 3.04% higher at $21.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 3.79 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.73% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.85%. Additionally, shares of Exelixis, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer, have an RSI of 58.16.

On July 17th, 2018, Exelixis announced that its Q2 2018 financial results will be released on August 01st, 2018, after the markets close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT that same day to discuss the results and provide a general business update. Access to the event is available on the Company's website.

Grifols

Shares in Spain-based Grifols S.A. finished 1.03% higher at $21.49. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.53 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.00 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.70% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.22%. Furthermore, shares of Grifols, which develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the US, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally, have an RSI of 50.61 and has a dividend yield of 2.14%.

