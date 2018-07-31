Grivalia Properties : Net profit of 29.7 million for the first semester of 2018 for Grivalia Properties REIC 31.07.2018

Log in
07/31/2018

GRIVALIA PROPERTIES REIC

117, Kifisias Avenue &

Agiou Konstantinou Street Maroussi, GR 151 24 Athens-Greece

Tel: (+30) 210 8129 600 Fax:(+30) 210 8129 670

VAT n. GR094048855 General

Comm.Registry 000239101000 Reg. act 11/352/21.9.2005

Maroussi, July 31st, 2018

Press Release

Net profit of €29.7 million for the first semester of 2018 for Grivalia Properties REIC

Grivalia Properties REIC net profit reached €29.7m for the first semester of 2018 vs. €28.0m for the respective period recording an increase of 6%.

Operating profit excluding fair value adjustments reached 27.0m vs. €25.3m for the respective period.

Group's main operational metrics for the first semester of 2018 vs. the respective period are as follows:

1. Rental income amounted to €35.4m vs. €32.0m (increased by 11%) driven by the incorporation of revenues deriving from

  • 2017 investments, as well as the new investment of 2018.

  • 2. Net gain from fair value adjustments on investment property for the first semester of 2018 amounted to €8.3m compared to €6.1m for the previous period. From the new properties acquired during the period, a profit of €0.6m was recognized, while for the existing portfolio as at December 31st, 2017 profit of €7.7m was recognized.

  • 3. Finance income amounted to €0.49m vs. €0.45m increased by 9%.

  • 4. Finance costs amounted to €2.7m vs. €2.0m (increased by 35%). The increase is due to full 6 month impact of debt acquired in 2017. Within 2018, the Company agreed a stand by credit facility of €75m in the form of a secured bond loan.

  • 5. Property taxes amounted to 3.2m vs. €2.9m (increased by 10%) mainly due to the incorporation of new investment property acquired in 2017, to the calculation of aggregate tax on property (ENFIA).

  • 6. Taxes amounted to €4.1m vs. €3.8m (increased by 8%) mainly due to the incorporation of new investment property acquired in the second half of 2017 and in the current period, to the calculation of tax on assets.

The basic ratios of the Group are as follows:

Current ratio:

2.5x

Loans to total Assets:

16%

Loans to Value (LTV):

18%

Funds from Operations (FFOs):

€21.4m

Adjusted EBITDA

€27.1m

As at June 30th, 2018 Group's cash and short term deposits amounted to €58m vs. €54m as at December 31st, 2017, while outstanding loans amounted to 179m compared to €138m as at December 31st, 2017.

As at June 30th, 2018 Group's NAV amounted to €900m or €8.88 per share. Group's NAV per share, excluding own shares, amounted to €9.26 per share.

The financial information for the period ended June 30th, 2018 is available at the website of the Company:www.grivalia.com

Disclaimer

Grivalia Properties REIC published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 16:12:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 3,97%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
Capitalization 874 M
Chart GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Grivalia Properties Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRIVALIA PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George C. Chryssikos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikolaos A. Bertsos Chairman
Natalia Strafti Chief Operating Officer
Panagiotis-Aristeidi Varfis Chief Financial Officer
Liana Kyriopoulou Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRIVALIA PROPERTIES-7.07%1 024
EQUINIX INC-4.54%34 580
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST6.01%24 096
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 066
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.89%15 857
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-10.39%13 601
