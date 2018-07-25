Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (each a "Director") of Ground International Development Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Wang Xiaochu ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 25 July 2018.

Mr. Wang has also been appointed as a member of the audit committee, a member of the remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company. Details of Mr. Wang as required under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") are set out below:-

Mr. Wang, aged 55, has more than 20 years of experience in the legal profession in business investment, financing and mergers and acquisitions. He has served as corporate legal counsel for a number of sizable corporations since 2007, such as Jilin Investment Group, Jilin Cultural Industry Investment Holding (Group) Company Limited., etc. He is also currently a legal advisor to the Jilin Provincial Government, a decision-making advisory committee member of the Jilin Provincial Government, and a member of the 13th CPPCC National Committee of Changchun. Mr. Wang graduated from the China University of Political Science and Law in 1985 and was qualified as a Chinese lawyer in 1988. He has also published various academic theses on the theory and practice of Civil and Commercial Law.

Pursuant to bye-law 85(2) of the bye-laws (the "Bye-laws") of the Company, Mr. Wang shall hold office only until the next following general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that general meeting. According to the letter of appointment between Mr. Wang and the Company, he has been appointed for a fixed term of three years starting from 25 July 2018, who is subject to rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Bye-laws, and is entitled to receive a yearly basic emoluments of HK$240,000, which was determined with reference to his experience, duties, responsibilities, workload and time devoted to the Group and the prevailing market conditions. Mr. Wang has confirmed that he meets the independence guidelines set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Wang does not (i) hold any directorship in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) hold any position with the Company or other members of the Group; (iii) have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; or (iv) have any other interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter regarding the appointment of Mr. Wang that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company nor are there any other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to extend a warm appreciation to Mr. Wang in accepting the new positions within the Board.

Following the appointment of Mr. Wang, the Company is in full compliance with Rule 3.10(1) and 3.21 of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Ground International Development Limited

Cui Xintong

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Cui Xintong, Mr. Xiang Qiang and Ms. Liu Hongjian; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cong Peifeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Yuk Tong, Mr. Zhu Zuoan and Mr. Wang Xiaochu.

* The English names of the PRC entities referred to in this announcement are transliterations from their Chinese names and are for identification purposes only, and should not be regarded as the official English name(s) of such Chinese name(s). If there is any inconsistency, the Chinese name shall prevail.