Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 989)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Ground International Development Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
CUI Xintong (Chairperson)
XIANG Qiang (Chief Executive Officer) LIU Hongjian
Non-executive Director CONG Peifeng
Independent Non-executive Directors CHAN Yuk Tong
ZHU Zuoan WANG Xiaochu
The Board has established three Board committees, including Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee
CHAN Yuk Tong (Chairman) ZHU Zuoan
WANG Xiaochu
Remuneration Committee CHAN Yuk Tong (Chairman) CUI Xintong
ZHU Zuoan WANG Xiaochu
Nomination Committee ZHU Zuoan (Chairman) CHAN Yuk Tong
CUI Xintong WANG Xiaochu
Hong Kong, 25 July 2018
