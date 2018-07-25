Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣澤國際發展有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of Ground International Development Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

CUI Xintong (Chairperson)

XIANG Qiang (Chief Executive Officer) LIU Hongjian

Non-executive Director CONG Peifeng

Independent Non-executive Directors CHAN Yuk Tong

ZHU Zuoan WANG Xiaochu

The Board has established three Board committees, including Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

CHAN Yuk Tong (Chairman) ZHU Zuoan

WANG Xiaochu

Remuneration Committee CHAN Yuk Tong (Chairman) CUI Xintong

ZHU Zuoan WANG Xiaochu

Nomination Committee ZHU Zuoan (Chairman) CHAN Yuk Tong

CUI Xintong WANG Xiaochu

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018