Ground International Development : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

GROUND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED 廣 澤 國 際 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 989)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of Ground International Development Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lounge Room, Mezzanine Level, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 at

11:00 a.m. for the following purposes: ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. To receive and adopt the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 together with the reports of directors and of independent auditors thereon.

2. To re-elect the following retiring directors: (a) Ms. Liu Hongjian as executive director; (b) Mr. Cong Peifeng as non-executive director; (c) Mr. Chan Yuk Tong as independent non-executive director; (d) Mr. Zhu Zuoan as independent non-executive director; and (e) Mr. Wang Xiaochu as independent non-executive director.

3. To authorise the board of directors to fix the remuneration of directors.

4. To re-appoint the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions, with or without amendments, as ordinary resolutions:

5A. ''THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase ordinary shares of HK$0.05 each in the capital of the Company (''Shares'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed at any time and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange as amended from time to time for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules'') or any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the aggregate number of Shares to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the approval granted under such resolution as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and

(c) for the purpose of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or

(iii) the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''

5B. ''THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the

Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional ordinary shares of HK$0.05 each in the capital of the Company (''Shares'') and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures and othersecurities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorise the directors of the

Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements or options (including bonds, warrants and debentures and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate number of Shares to be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) an issue of Shares as scrip dividends or similar arrangement pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company from time to time; or (iii) an issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any option scheme or any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares shall not exceed 20 per cent. of the total number of Shares as at the date of passing this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly, provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of Shares is effected, the maximum number of Shares that may be issued pursuant to the approval granted under such resolution as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of Shares shall be adjusted accordingly; and

(d) for the purpose of this resolution: ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable law to be held; or (iii) the date on which the authority given under this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting; and ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares or other securities open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of Shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company).''



5C. ''THAT conditional upon the passing of resolutions 5A and 5B set out in the notice convening this meeting, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company for the time being in force to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with additional Shares pursuant to resolution 5B set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition of an amount representing the total number of the shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution 5A, provided that such extended amount shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this resolution.''

By order of the board of Ground International Development Limited Chairperson Hong Kong, 31 July 2018 Registered office: Head office and principal place of business Clarendon House in Hong Kong: 2 Church Street Room 1305, 13th Floor Hamilton HM 11 China Resources Building Bermuda No. 26 Harbour Road Wanchai, Hong Kong Notes:

Cui Xintong

1. With the exception of Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (who may appoint more than two proxies), a member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies who shall be natural persons to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

2. To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited with the Company's principal share registrar or branch share registrar as follows: (i) in case of those members registered on the principal register: at the office of the Company's principal share registrar, MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited, c/o RBC Corporate Services Hong Kong Limited at 51st Floor, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong; and (ii) in case of those members registered on the Hong Kong branch register: at the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event and in both cases, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting or at any adjournment thereof.

3. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting as members of the Company, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant Hong Kong share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on the record date, i.e. 24 August 2018.