Metallic Minerals and Group Ten Metals Announce Formation of the Metallic Group of Companies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:MMG) (US OTC:MMNGF) and Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE) (US OTC:PGEZF) are pleased to announce the formation of the Metallic Group of Companies (the “Metallic Group”), a collaboration of two leading precious and base metals exploration companies with a portfolio of highly prospective assets in North America. By leveraging the combined decades of experience of its founders in mineral exploration, finance, capital markets, permitting and community relations, the Metallic Group sees an opportunity to maximize shareholder value for member companies. The Metallic Group also benefits by sharing resources for cost efficiency and providing access to specialized technical expertise and experienced corporate governance and management teams.



The Metallic Group currently comprises two member companies: Metallic Minerals Corp., focused on high-grade silver, gold, lead and zinc in Canada’s Yukon Territory; and Group Ten Metals Inc., focused on platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper and cobalt in the Western USA and Canada. A copper-focused explorer is expected to be launched later in 2018.

Shared approaches to business for Metallic Group companies include:

Exploration projects in politically stable districts with the potential to produce top-tier mining assets;

Highly experienced management teams and boards with track records of exploration and project development success; and

A core commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Greg Johnson, Chairman of the Metallic Group, commented, “We are pleased to be able to facilitate a greater degree of collaboration between our two Metallic Group companies for the benefit of shareholders. We see the opportunity to realize operational cost reductions through shared efficiencies while also being able to maximize the value of the diverse experience and expertise of our seasoned management and exploration teams to drive new discoveries and deliver growth for both of these exciting companies. Our objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success.”

The Metallic Group’s first collaborative event will be the 2018 Prospectors and Developers Association Convention (PDAC) in Toronto March 4-7. The member companies, Metallic Minerals and Group Ten Metals, can be visited at Booth #3018. More information can be found on our website at www.metallicgroup.ca .

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold in the Yukon within under-explored districts with potential to produce top-tier assets. Our core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world’s highest-grade silver resources. The Company’s McKay Hill Project, northeast of Keno Hill, is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. Metallic Minerals is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike Gold District.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a growth-stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper and gold exploration assets in North America. The Company’s holdings include the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s Pd-Pt mines in Montana, which hosts the world’s highest-grade platinum and palladium resources, the Kluane Ni-Cu-PGE project adjacent to Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in the Yukon Territory, and the Black Lake-Drayton gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario.

About the Metallic Group

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of highly prospective assets in North America providing investors leverage to metals prices and exposure to new discoveries. Metallic Group companies evaluate and acquire assets meeting key criteria with respect to commodity, jurisdiction, infrastructure and exploration potential. The Metallic Group has highly experienced management and technical teams with expertise across the spectrum of resource exploration and project development from initial discovery to feasibility stage, including strong project finance and capital markets experience and a commitment to community engagement and environmental best practices. Metallic Group professional backgrounds include leadership positions with some of the leading large and mid-size producer/developer/explorers including Barrick Gold, NovaGold, NovaCopper, Wellgreen Platinum and Northern Freegold with track records of success in exploration, development, permitting capital markets, M&A and corporate finance.

The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Website: www.metallicgroup.ca Metallic Minerals Corp. Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-604-629-7800 Web: www.metallic-minerals.com Toll Free: 1-888-570-4420 Group Ten Metals Inc. Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director Email: [email protected] Phone: 1-604-357-4790 Web: http://grouptenmetals.com Toll Free: 1-888-432-0075

Forward-Looking Statements



Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals and Group Ten Metals believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and Group Ten Metals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.