Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from 23 July till 27 July 2018 (included)

30 July 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from 23 July till 27 July 2018 (included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from 23 July 2018 till 27 July 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 5,750 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

24/07/2018 25/07/2018

Total

1,550 4,200 5,750

90.50 90.34 90.38

90.30 90.22

90.76 90.70

140,270 379,415 519,685

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Stock Exchange

Euronext

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from 1 July 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At 27 July 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 3,312,260 GBL shares representing 2.1 % of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of March 2018. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of 30 July 2018

Page 1 / 1

For more information:www.gbl.be