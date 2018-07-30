Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Groupe Bruxelles Lambert    GBLB   BE0003797140

GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT (GBLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from 23 July till 27 July 2018 (included)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

30 July 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from 23 July till 27 July 2018 (included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from 23 July 2018 till 27 July 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 5,750 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

24/07/2018 25/07/2018

Total

1,550 4,200 5,750

90.50 90.34 90.38

90.30 90.22

90.76 90.70

140,270 379,415 519,685

Stock Exchange

Euronext

Stock Exchange

Euronext

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from 1 July 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At 27 July 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 3,312,260 GBL shares representing 2.1 % of the issued capital, and holds no shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of March 2018. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of 30 July 2018

Page 1 / 1

For more information:www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 16:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
06:17pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from 23 July till 27 July 2018 (include..
PU
07/24GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from 16 July ..
AQ
07/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from 16 July till 20 July 2018 (include..
PU
07/23GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback
CO
07/16GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from 9 July till 13 July 2018 (included..
PU
07/16GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback
CO
07/09GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from 2 July till 6 July 2018 (included)
PU
07/09GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback
CO
07/02GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from 25 June till 29 June 2018 (include..
PU
07/02GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Investor Elliott urges Germany's GEA Group to appoint..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Investor AB Has An Interesting Dividend Growth Profile 
2017Belgian Based Groupe Bruxelles Lambert A Buy On 25% Discount To NAV 
2016EURAZEO : Holding Discount May Narrow Leading To At Least 10% Upside 
2016Pargesa Trading At A Large Discount To NAV 
2016Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trades At A Big Discount To NAV And Has A Nice Divid.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 012 M
EBIT 2018 648 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 23,69
P/E ratio 2019 21,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 14 616 M
Chart GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Duration : Period :
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 97,4 €
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Gallienne Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérard Lamarche Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gérald Frère Chairman
William Blomme Chief Financial Officer
Victor Delloye Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT0.66%17 041
DOWDUPONT-4.00%158 394
BASF-10.25%90 616
ROYAL DSM14.80%19 312
EVONIK INDUSTRIES0.92%17 272
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.-20.97%13 485
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.