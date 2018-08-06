Log in
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert : Share buyback from 30 July till 3 August 2018 (included)

08/06/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

6 August 2018 - After 5.45 p.m.

Regulated information

Share buyback

Disclosure of transaction on GBL shares from 30 July till 3 August 2018 (included).

Implementation of the authorization of the

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2016.

GBL, directly and through its subsidiaries, acquired during the period from 30 July 2018 till 3 August 2018 included:

-Liquidity agreement : 7,600 GBL shares

Liquidity agreement

Trade dateNumber of sharesAverageLowestHighestprice (EUR) price (EUR) price (EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

31/07/2018

31/07/2018

1,400 100

90.74 90.82

90.48 -90.88 -

127,037 9,082

Stock Exchange Euronext, TurquoiseOTC

02/08/2018

02/08/2018

4,314 1,636

89.59 89.63

89.02 -90.80 -386,484 146,642

Stock Exchange Euronext, Chi-X, Turquoise, BATS

03/08/2018

Total

150 7,600

89.34 89.82

89.32

89.76

13,401 682,646

OTC Stock Exchange

Euronext

-Share buyback program: 0 GBL shares

Share buyback program

Trade dateNumber of Average price Lowest price Highest priceshares

(EUR) (EUR)

(EUR)Amount (EUR)Negotiation method / market

Total

The summary of the acquisitions in the share buyback program as from 1 July 2009 is available under section "GBL Share / Share buyback" of the website http://www.gbl.be.

At 3 August 2018, GBL holds directly and through its subsidiaries 2,261,676 GBL shares representing 1.4 % of the issued capital, and holds 1,000 shares under the liquidity agreement.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert ("GBL") is an established investment holding company, with over sixty years of stock exchange listing, a net asset value of EUR 19 billion and a market capitalisation of EUR 15 billion at the end of March 2018. GBL is a leading investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation and relying on a stable and supportive family shareholder base. GBL strives to maintain a diversified high-quality portfolio composed of global companies, leaders in their sector, in which it can contribute to value creation by being an active professional investor. GBL seeks to provide attractive returns to its shareholders through a combination of a sustainable dividend and growth in its net asset value.

GBL is listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange (Ticker: GBLB BB ; ISIN code: BE0003797140) and is included in the BEL20 index.

Regulated information of 6 August 2018

Page 1 / 1

For more information:www.gbl.be

Disclaimer

GBL - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:05:01 UTC
