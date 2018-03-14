Log in
Groupon : Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

03/14/2018 | 04:03pm CET

Annual Best of Groupon collection honors customer favorites and top sellers

Groupon, which last month had a successful Super Bowl commercial encouraging support for local businesses, unveiled its annual Best of Groupon collection today (http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon) celebrating this same group of entrepreneurs for their outstanding customer service and popularity of their Groupon campaigns. In recognition of this yearly distinction, Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the friendliest local businesses in the nation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005710/en/

Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the frie ...

Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the friendliest local businesses in the nation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The top 10 cities –– meaning the highest percentage of merchants that met certain criteria for customer service and deal popularity –– are:

1. Charleston, S.C.
2. Seattle
3. Phoenix
4. New Orleans
5. Philadelphia
6. Miami
7. Boston
8. Minneapolis/St. Paul
9. Denver
10. Hartford

“We recognize and celebrate the local businesses that make the neighborhoods we call home great places to live in just about everything we do,” said Jennifer Carr-Smith, senior vice president of North American Local, Groupon. “With spring just around the corner, now is the perfect time to explore your community and support these businesses and experience some true local hospitality.”

Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, travel and activities-based businesses. To view the full Best of Groupon collection for your city, please visit http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon.

Building great communities is one of Groupon’s five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of local businesses. In nearly 10 years, Groupon has saved consumers more than $28 billion and pumped more than $18 billion into local communities. For more information about Groupon’s community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.


© Business Wire 2018
