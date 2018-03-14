Groupon : Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Groupon, which last month had a successful Super
Bowl commercial encouraging support for local businesses, unveiled
its annual Best of Groupon collection today (http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon)
celebrating this same group of entrepreneurs for their outstanding
customer service and popularity of their Groupon campaigns. In
recognition of this yearly distinction, Groupon analyzed customer
satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the
friendliest local businesses in the nation.
The top 10 cities –– meaning the highest percentage of merchants that
met certain criteria for customer service and deal popularity –– are:
1. Charleston, S.C.
2. Seattle
3. Phoenix
4. New Orleans
5.
Philadelphia
6. Miami
7. Boston
8. Minneapolis/St. Paul
9.
Denver
10. Hartford
“We recognize and celebrate the local businesses that make the
neighborhoods we call home great places to live in just about everything
we do,” said Jennifer Carr-Smith, senior vice president of North
American Local, Groupon. “With spring just around the corner, now is the
perfect time to explore your community and support these businesses and
experience some true local hospitality.”
Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and
industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, travel and
activities-based businesses. To view the full Best of Groupon collection
for your city, please visit http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon.
Building great communities is one of Groupon’s five core values, and the
company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help
foster economic development and growth of local businesses. In nearly 10
years, Groupon has saved consumers more than $28 billion and pumped more
than $18 billion into local communities. For more information about
Groupon’s community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.
About Groupon
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce,
offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and
save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time
commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products
and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.
Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers
by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and
services to profitably grow their businesses.
