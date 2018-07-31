GB Sciences Strengthen Their Current and Future Compliance Programs by Building A Relationship with Adherence Compliance

Las Vegas, NV, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB Sciences, Inc (OTCQB:GBLX) has contracted Adherence Compliance, a leading cannabis compliance software and services firm, for its Chief Compliance Officer Program and Adherence SCORE App (a leading cannabis industry compliance inspection tool) to strengthen overall compliance in all U.S. markets where GB Sciences is currently operating or planning to initiate operations.

“GB Sciences is continually focused on strengthening our enterprise compliance, especially given our aggressive expansion plans and the constantly changing regulatory landscape” said Dr. Dominick Monaco, VP Operations for GB Sciences. “We were looking for a software-based solution that would enable us to open for business in multiple territories, while tracking and updating all compliance requirements on a territory by territory basis. The Adherence Chief Compliance Officer Program and the SCORE App have given us those tools such as Routine 3rd-party compliance inspections, automated internal inspection software, compliance education and training. These are all built-in functions for the program and allow our staff to concentrate on their daily jobs, while the software guides them through all important compliance processes that are a critical element in running a successful operation in the cannabis industry.”

The CCO Program, along with the Adherence SCORE App have been in operation for several months at the GB Sciences’ Las Vegas cultivation and production facilities and are demonstrating tangible improvements in compliance heavy processes and streamlining compliance reporting.

“Adherence is thrilled to be supporting GB Sciences, an industry leader in micro-propagation, innovative cultivation techniques, and cannabis-based medical formulations. We look forward to automating compliance across the entire enterprise and will be working with GB Sciences to evaluate future compliance needs while expanding the functionality of the program,” said Steve Owens, CEO of Adherence Compliance.



About Adherence Compliance

Backed by data, Adherence Compliance provides the leading SaaS compliance solution and services for the cannabis industry. Clients include cities, counties, financial institutions and legal license owners. For more information, please contact [email protected] or 720-616-3900.

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note: Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

